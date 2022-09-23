WATCH | Gas leak the likely cause of explosion at Cape Town eatery

The City of Cape Town said the fire at an eatery in Woodstock was likely caused by a gas leak.

A spokesperson said inspectors found two 48kg gas canisters.

JP Smith said residents could feel the explosion when the building went up in flames.

The City of Cape Town said a gas leak was the preliminary cause of an explosion and fire at an eatery on the corner of Victoria and Plein Roads, in Woodstock, on Thursday night.



A spokesperson, Eckhardt Winks, said fire and rescue department inspectors found two 48kg gas bottles. This was in contravention of the City's safety by-laws, which limit gas canisters to 19kg.



The mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, told News24 the canisters were connected to a two-plate cooking gas stove.



"It's these kinds of irregular installations that can then, over time, cause an explosion - which, in this case, ripped out the front of the building, set a vehicle alight, and strew debris across the neighbourhood," he said.

Smith said residents could feel the explosion when the building went up in flames.



Although there was no structural damage to the neighbouring shop, Smith urged tenants to report illegal gas installations or any violations of the City's fire and safety laws.

"How your neighbour behaves in terms of being negligent with gas installation can cost you your life. Two people were injured last night. One with 70% and another with almost 100% burn injuries. That could be anyone from the adjacent buildings as well. Install your gas legally; by-laws are there for a reason," he said.

SAPS will continue the investigation.



Maryam Shams, a member of the Liloba na Nzambe (Word of God) Church, which is situated above the shop, told News24 she was in the building until hours before the fire.



She received a call to inform her about the fire.



She said she was shattered to see the building in flames and was concerned about the shop's owner, who was receiving medical treatment at Groote Schuur Hospital.



"When the fire happened, there was one guest and the owner. I got here around 20:00, and it was burning until 22:00. [Emergency services] tried to give the shop owner oxygen. He was burnt all over the body, just his face was left [without burns]," she said.

Shams said they would wait for police instruction on whether congregants could access the building.



