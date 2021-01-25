1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Gauteng health to start vaccinations on 1 February, plan targets 10 million people

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Gauteng Health Department plans to start vaccinations on 1 February.
  • The department wants to vaccinate over 10 million people in three phases.
  • At the top of the list is healthcare workers in both the public and private sector.


The Gauteng Department of Health says that it plans to start vaccinations on 1 February.

"National [Health] has informed us that probably by the end of this week we should be able to get our vaccines and our plan is to start the first vaccination by 1 February, that’s if we receive the vaccines by this weekend, depending on the availability and when the vaccine comes in," the chief executive officer of the Medical Supplies Depot, Dumisani Malele, said on Monday.

Malele was speaking at the Nasrec field hospital during a visit by Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.

News24 earlier reported that South Africa is expected to receive a million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in January.

READ | SA will get 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India this month

While Gauteng is not yet aware of how the doses will be distributed, it announced a vaccine roll-out strategy which includes three phases.

"We are planning to vaccinate 10 720 000 people and the plan is going to be in three phases. The first phase will be the frontline healthcare workers which we estimate to be about 150 000 healthcare workers both in the public and the private sector," Malele explained.

In addition, these healthcare workers have four categories in terms of prioritisation:

  • Category 1: Those conducting aerosol-generating procedures, which is intubation, ventilation.
  • Category 2: Those in direct contact with known or suspected Covid-19 patients.
  • Category 3: Those in contact with patients who are not known or suspected to have Covid-19.
  • Category 4: Those not in contact with patients. 

Phase 2 has four categories: Essential workers, such as teachers; people living in congregated areas such as prisons; people over the age of 60; and, those over the age of 18 with co-morbidities.

Lastly phase three will see all other people over the age of 18 vaccinated.

"As a promise we are planning to make sure that in the 1st phase we are going to use all of our healthcare facilities, to be able to vaccinate all the healthcare workers in private and public, we have the infrastructure to do this.

"We plan to have one vaccinator vaccinating close to 40 people a day and there will be a system where people will be registered to ensure that we vaccinate the correct people," Malela further explained.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcoronavirushealth
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players win the prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 1568 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
19% - 742 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
40% - 1524 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.24
(-0.76)
ZAR/GBP
20.83
(-0.60)
ZAR/EUR
18.48
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-0.60)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.72)
Gold
1851.23
(-0.31)
Silver
25.26
(-1.07)
Platinum
1091.00
(-0.59)
Brent Crude
54.99
(0.00)
Palladium
2331.00
(-1.00)
All Share
64559.85
(+0.89)
Top 40
59408.05
(+0.89)
Financial 15
11549.82
(-1.16)
Industrial 25
88868.70
(+2.65)
Resource 10
62256.06
(-0.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo