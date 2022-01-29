WATCH | Gauteng hospital bids farewell to doctor who helped women with fibroids become moms

Dr Raymond Setzen worked at the hospital for 37 years.

The HIFU machine removes fibroids, which are abnormal growths on a woman's uterus, without surgery.

Setzen will be moving to the private sector because he has reached retirement age.

Of his 37 years at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, no achievement has been greater for Dr Raymond Setzen than being able to give women with fibroids the opportunity to become mothers.

Setzen is the outgoing clinical head of the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Unit at the hospital.

The groundbreaking unit is the only one of its kind in the country and uses a HIFU machine to remove fibroids, which are abnormal growths that develop in or on a woman's uterus, without surgery, and without compromising the uterus.

"Probably in the latter five years, the greatest sense of achievement for me was when we had patients, infertility patients, who could conceive and then we treated them with HIFU and removed their fibroids with ultrasound.

"Those patients would have usually required a hysterectomy because of the fibroids, but we managed to conserve the uterus. We managed to get them pregnant and, to see these patients coming back to the hospital and bringing their babies to me, that was the greatest achievement," Setzen told News24.

He began his illustrious career at the hospital in 1985 as a registrar, a middle-ranking hospital doctor undergoing training as a specialist, in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Unit.

In 2015, he was given an opportunity to go to China for two months to learn how to use the HIFU machine, which the Asian country donated. South Africa is one of only three countries on the continent with the groundbreaking technology.

He explained:

We leave the uterus intact, so we don't have to have to do a hysterectomy. There is no bleeding, and it is a day procedure. The patient comes in and goes home the same day. It's a very safe procedure that retains the lady's uterus and fertility, and we have had a lot of success. We have had about 40 pregnant patients from all the ones we treated.

At 67, Setzen has to hang up his stethoscope because of the retirement age in government organisations - and, as he took one of his final walks through the hospital's corridors with News24, faces lit up with smiles from colleagues who were delighted to see the doctor.

"I have loved every minute of my 37 years here. I will miss the people here. It's unfortunate, but we have a very different type of pathology here, which you don't see in private practice or anywhere else. Unfortunately, the patients always present quite late, so we have very extreme pathology and, for me, the surgeries were always a challenge, so I will miss that," he said.

Setzen said the opportunity to teach young doctors was what he loved most about his nearly four-decade tenure at the hospital.

"The main thing I loved about being here was teaching, particularly teaching the new, young specialists in training how to operate. That was my favourite thing about this hospital. I loved getting into the theatre with someone who was very new to theatre and teaching them how to operate, then seeing at the end of one or two years how they could now perform surgeries on their own," he said.

Setzen's love for teaching is something Dr Chileshe Mpehle, an obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at the hospital, can attest to.

"If we have difficult cases, he is one of the most experienced surgeons that we call. As a junior registrar, I operated with him quite a few times, and he taught me quite a few tips and basics about operating difficult cases. He never really was one to be overbearing when teaching. He is always very calm and relaxed, and that is a good thing to have in a difficult and stressful environment," Mpehle said.

Since 2020, Mpehle has worked closely with Setzen.

He said his most memorable moment with Setzen was his first surgery with him, which lasted for almost three hours.

"In the whole operation, he was very calm, and I had heard about his surgical acumen before, so I was excited to operate with him as someone who was specialising at the time. He taught me quite a few things about entering a difficult abdomen. He was very patient with me, and I always reminded him about that time. It was my most memorable time. After that, we shared so many moments, we have laughed 1 000 times, and he has taught me 1 000 things about patients," said Mpehle.

"As a department, we love him and will miss him. We keep calling him and asking him to come and visit. It is a great loss to the department. If we had our wish, he would stay on until he couldn't stay on anymore. He still has so much more to contribute to the medical world, and I am sure he will be doing that wherever he goes," he said.

The married father of three, and grandfather of one, will not be retiring from medicine just yet. He is looking forward to continuing his work in the private sector.

"I have a lot of skills that I can still share with others, so I am going to continue working," he said.

