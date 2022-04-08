WATCH | Siiiiuuu! Graduating Rhodes University student celebrates degree Cristiano Ronaldo-style

A Rhodes University student celebrated his graduation by performing footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration.

Takudzwa Blessing Makuwa was one of more than 2 000 students who walked the stage at the university's six graduation ceremonies this week.

Ronaldo is arguably the most successful soccer player in history.

An excited Rhodes University student sent his audience into a frenzy at the university's graduation ceremony this week when he celebrated his Bachelor of Economics degree on stage by performing football great Cristiano Ronaldo's famous goal celebration in front of a cheering crowd.



The 21-year-old Zimbabwean national Takudzwa Blessing Makuwa walked the stage of the Guy Butler Theatre on Wednesday.

The soccer enthusiast did an accelerated short sprint before jumping in the air and turning 180 degrees, stretching and pointing his arms groundward upon landing.

The celebration is performed by Manchester United's Portuguese forward Ronaldo whenever he scores a goal, followed by an enthusiastic "siiiiuuu" – adapted from "sí", which is Spanish for "yes" – from his fans.

Locally, Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat also celebrates in this way.

Makuwa said he rehearsed for hours at the university's Joe Slovo male residence, where he stays while doing his honours degree this year.

He was one of 2 085 students invited for graduation this week at the university's six ceremonies, which started on Wednesday.

When his name was called, Makuwa performed the celebration before being capped by Chancellor Lex Mpati.

He repeated his celebration before moving on to the university's Deputy Vice-Chancellor Peter Clayton for hooding.

Speaking to News24 outside the ceremony, Makuwa said he was a fan of Ronaldo and English football club Manchester United.

Ronaldo holds the record for highest goal scorer in the world at 807.

Makuwa said he had planned the celebration and told his peers beforehand how he would mark his degree.

"I told all my friends before the event that I will perform the siiiiuuu celebration. So my squad from Joe Slovo student residence was here. It's they who shouted siiiiuuu earlier on. I told them to expect the celebration from me," he said.

"It's a very special day for me – my first time obtaining a degree. Graduation is a special, joyous occasion, and I thought I should just go with the flow. It's a celebratory event, so why not," said Makuwa.

One of the people who were entertained by Makuwa's celebration was his Johannesburg-based uncle Samson Chishiri.

Chishiri watched Makuwa's graduation on livestream.

"My uncle and his wife were watching. They filmed the part where I was celebrating and sent me the video. They liked it very much," Makuwa said.

After completing his studies, Makuwa plans to be an investment analyst.



And while he is a huge football fan, he also plays cricket.





