WATCH | Gone in less than 90 seconds - woman robbed of car, personal belongings in parking lot

In less than 90 seconds, a Durban woman lost her car and personal belongings after four males hijacked her at a supermarket parking lot on Monday.



CCTV footage shows the woman getting out of a white Volkswagen GTI before the men, in a white Volkswagen Polo, make a U-turn. Two males exit the Polo and charge at the woman before fleeing the scene in her vehicle.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiwe Ngocbo said a carjacking case was under investigation.

"A 42-year-old woman was at the parking lot at a business premises when four armed males accosted her at gunpoint. The suspects took the vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction," Ngocbo said.

Oxford Freshmarket's management condemned the incident.

"There was a very unfortunate hijacking incident this morning outside our store. [We send] our deepest sympathies to the victim. Our store remains open and we are assisting where we can with this incident," it said.