WATCH | Gone in less than 90 seconds - woman robbed of car, personal belongings in parking lot

Alfonso Nqunajana
In less than 90 seconds, a Durban woman lost her car and personal belongings after four males hijacked her at a supermarket parking lot on Monday. 

CCTV footage shows the woman getting out of a white Volkswagen GTI before the men, in a white Volkswagen Polo, make a U-turn. Two males exit the Polo and charge at the woman before fleeing the scene in her vehicle.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiwe Ngocbo said a carjacking case was under investigation.

"A 42-year-old woman was at the parking lot at a business premises when four armed males accosted her at gunpoint. The suspects took the vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction," Ngocbo said.

WATCH | Pretoria man sends armed suspects scurrying after opening fire on them.

Oxford Freshmarket's management condemned the incident.

"There was a very unfortunate hijacking incident this morning outside our store. [We send] our deepest sympathies to the victim. Our store remains open and we are assisting where we can with this incident," it said. 

durbankwazulu-natalhijackingcrime and courts
