WATCH | 'Good night, my child. I love you': Bokgabo Poo, 4, buried during emotional service

Bokgabo Poo was buried on Monday.

Mourners cried throughout her funeral.

The little girl was buried at the Benoni Cemetery.

"Good night. I love you too."



With these words, hundreds of mourners at the funeral service of little Bokgabo Poo burst into tears inside a packed tent in Wattville, Ekurhuleni, on Monday, as a video of the bubbly little girl was played.

Little Bokgabo was buried three weeks after she was kidnapped, raped, murder and mutilated.

Men and women; young and old, and even Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, could not hold back the tears as the happy memory of little Bokgabo filled the big screen during an emotionally charged service.

Her parents, both dressed in black, sobbed uncontrollably as the footage played.

Amid the sadness, not a dry face could be seen, with many wiping their tears with handkerchiefs.

The video initially started off showing pictures of little Bokgabo, from birth until the last years of her short, yet happy life.

"Good night, my child. I love you," a male voice could be heard and then with a beautiful smile, she replies: "Good night. I love you too."

Even Father Themba Seya battled to fight back the tears as he said: "Good night Bokgabo. Good night our daughter. Good night our little angel."

Then a crescendo of voices sang out Kulungile Baba, loosely translated as well, my Lord (must we all come out).

READ | Bokgabo Poo murder: 'If the law had done its job properly, my daughter would be alive today' - father

Reliving Bokgabo's terrible ordeal at the hands of her killer, Seya said as priests, it was difficult to tell families who have lost their children they would be healed.

"Bokgabo fought during her death, wanting her parents to find her body. Her body was found in a shallow grave. She wanted to be found for justice to prevail," Seya preached.

"It is painful for this family. I can't imagine how Bokgabo's killer felt when he inflicted pain on her. Some people are wild animals. They don't have humanity.

"It is tough for her parents to see her body in that condition. How many other children's bodies had he hidden? After killing Bokgabo, he set her body alight."

Prison visit

Seya called on priests to visit Bokgabo's alleged killer, Ntokozo Zikhali, in prison.

"As church leaders, we need to lead from the front. We need to visit Zikhali at Modderbee Prison, where he is kept. We must ask him what happened. This is our homework.

"We need to go and ask the chaplain at Modderbee for a meeting with Zikhali. We need to pray with him. As we pray, he must tell us where Bokgabo's hand and her other body parts are,” Seya added.

READ | I want to bury my child' - Bokgabo Poo's dad begs accused to reveal location of body parts

An emotional Kodwa described Bokgabo's murderer as a wild animal.

"Only a wild animal can do such a horrendous act. Only a man can do such a thing. We have seen such ugly acts in Cape Town and Soweto. These are times when you [as a parent] are faced with a similar situation you ask yourself where thy God is.

"As we cry, we ask the question, where is God that we pray to? How did he allow a wild animal and thug to do such an ugly deed? Where is thy God?"

Kodwa advised Bokgabo's parents, Tsholofelo Poo and Irvin Ndlovu, to put their faith in God.

"I cried tears when I saw the video clip where Bokgabo said good night. Where is thy God? There is no amount of anything that can divide a united community. Let's work together.

"I am happy seeing the entire Wattville and Gauteng community united in grief. Some monsters are dressed in suits preying on a child to kill. Our children are no longer safe," Zodwa said.

He questioned where children would be safe in this country.

Procession

As Bokgabo's remains were driven to the Benoni Cemetery, she received a guard of honour.

Wattville residents, including pupils in school uniform, formed lines singing hymns as her body was taken to her final resting place.

The EFF, ANC, Action SA and traditional healers marched in front of the hearse.

They walked from her family home in the drizzling rain to the cemetery.

READ | Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer 'violated bail in rape case' when he went to Wattville

Bokgabo went missing last month in Wattville.

Her mutilated body parts were found days later buried in a shallow grave in the area.

Some of her body parts are still missing.

Zikhali, who was last seen with Bokgabo, is facing charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and violation of a corpse.



