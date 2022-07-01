59m ago

WATCH | Grabouw fire leaves 200 people displaced

Lisalee Solomons
  • About 50 structures were destroyed by a raging fire in Grabouw.
  • The cause of the fire is still unknown.
  • Community halls have been opened for displaced residents. 

A fire, which broke out at Elgin Fruit Juices in Grabouw on Friday afternoon, and then spread to Gaffley's Transport and the Waterworks informal settlement, has been extinguished.

The blaze destroyed 50 structures and left 200 people displaced, according to the Theewaterskloof municipality.

Ten fire engines and crews from the Grabouw and Caledon fire stations were dispatched.

PICS | At least 5 houses gutted by fire in Somerset West

A spokesperson for the municipality, Wilfred Johannes Solomons, told News24 more assessments would be done on Saturday morning to assess the exact damage.

Solomons said:

The municipality has concurrently deployed officials to assess the damage to private houses along Ou Kaapse Way to assess if any assistance will be required.

The municipality opened community halls for emergency shelter as inclement weather conditions were forecast over the weekend.

"The situation has been brought under control and disaster relief support arrangements have been activated by the municipality. No injuries or fatalities have been reported thus far," he said.

The municipality has established a joint operations centre to manage the situation and to ensure that the recovery efforts are coordinated.

An investigation will determine the cause of the fire.

