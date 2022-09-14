28m ago

WATCH | Hacked, stabbed and shot: Six bodies of suspected illegal miners found next to N1

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
  • Bodies of suspected illegal miners were found on the side of the N1 between Maraisburg and the N17 in Gauteng.
  • A passerby made the grim discovery.
  • Allegations are that the suspected "zama zamas" were hacked and stabbed to death and that some were also shot.

Gauteng police found six bodies next to the N1 highway, between Maraisburg and the N17 on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said a passerby discovered some of the bodies and it was suspected that the bodies were those of illegal miners, also known as "zama zamas".

Several police units, including the K9 Unit, were dispatched to the scene to investigate and more bodies were uncovered, she said. In total, there were six.

"We do not know what the motive is. We will be investigating several cases of murder. With the information we have received, these people who have died are suspected to be zama zamas," Muridili added.

News24 saw the bodies on both sides of the highway at the scene on Wednesday.

Bosmont community patrol officer Farid Domingo said illegal miners terrorised the area.

Domingo said:

There's generally a high presence of illegal miners. Last night at around 18:30, there was a lot of commotion and a lot of shots fired within the suburb.

According to Domingo, one body was found near homes in Bosmont. 

"The bodies were hacked, stabbed and some shot as well. The situation has been going on for a long, long time. It's a norm to hear gunshots in our area consistently, every single day." 

According to Muridili, there are about 600 shafts across the province where illegal mining occurs. Most of them are in Johannesburg, on the West Rand and in Benoni.

"We have specialised teams working to flatten and close the mines. As police, we were not able to do this alone. With the reinforcements, they are concentrating only on illegal mining, and police are dealing with policing."

Muridili added that the police contacted Lesotho police via Interpol to track down and trace suspected zama zamas.

