WATCH | 'He opened his eyes, but still has three bullets in him’ - family of boy, 2, shot in gang attack





Two-year-old Cayden Jeffries, is fighting for his life in hospital.

According to the family, the boy has opened his eyes.

Police say no arrests have yet been made.

Two-year-old Cayden Jeffries, who was shot five times outside his home in Bishop Lavis on Saturday afternoon, has finally opened his eyes and is making a slow recovery at Red Cross children's hospital.



His concerned parents, Kaylin Jeffries and Morgan Sarels, had been taking turns staying at his side while the toddler was fighting for his life in hospital.

Speaking to News24 from Cayden's hospital bed, a heartbroken Kaylin said: "As a mom, I'm very sad at what happened to my son. This is not something any mother should have to go through. It's a miracle that he's made it this far, and I'm praying the surgery will be a success."

Cayden was playing outside his house with his mom when two men walked past the front gate. They were followed by three men who came around the corner and started firing shots at the men by the gate.

Cayden was caught in the crossfire of the suspected gang shootout with bullets hitting him in the face, chest, and neck.

READ | Boy, 2, fighting for his life after being shot in Bishop Lavis

The family said everyone immediately ran for cover when they realised what was happening. "Kaylin pulled Cayden inside the house; that's when he showed his mom the blood was pouring out from his body. We rushed to get him to Elsies River day hospital," said Clement Sarels, family spokesperson and Cayden's uncle.

He said Cayden had two other siblings and all he loved to do everyday was spend his time riding his bike.



Sarels added that Cayden's mom recently gave birth to a little girl who is a month old.

Describing Cayden as their "miracle boy", the family said they believed he would pull through.

Doctors have told us that they are waiting for the swelling to go down before they can perform the surgery to remove the bullets inside him. But he opened his eyes on Sunday, and that is a very good sign.

"He is currently lying in hospital with three bullets still stuck inside him. The other two bullets went through his head and shoulder. We are praying that the surgery goes off well, so he can be home and fill the house with his chatterbox mouth," said Sarels.

He added that once the doctors confirm that Cayden's swelling had come down, they would operate on him.



"At this stage, it's all a waiting game. We don't know when the swelling might go down; doctors said they will let us know before they operate on him," said Sarels.



Bishop Lavis ward councillor Charles Esa called on the police to combat gangsterism on the Cape Flats.

Photo Supplied

"We all need to stand up against gangsterism in our communities. Our courts need to step in with harsher punishments to protect our communities who are living in fear. This family is devastated by the incident, and as a community, we will keep on praying for little Cayden while he is in hospital," said Esau.

Community police forum chairperson, Graham Lindhorst, condemned the shooting, saying it was unacceptable that criminal elements continue to hurt innocent children.

"We call on SAPS to increase their visibility in the area," said Lindhorst.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said no arrests had been made.

"According to reports, three unknown armed men fired gunshots at the people sitting outside at the residence. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," he added.

Swartbooi added that the Bishop Lavis police were investigating a case of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

