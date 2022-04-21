50m ago

WATCH | 'He was an activist fighting for better services' - family of man killed in cable theft clash

  • Kgomotso Diale was shot dead on Monday following clashes between two Soweto communities over allegations of cable theft.
  • A group of Pimville residents accused people who live in a nearby informal settlement of repeatedly stealing cables.
  • On Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the Diale family.

The family of Kgomotso Diale - killed on Monday during a violent clash between a group of Pimville residents and members of a nearby informal settlement community - said he died fighting for better services. 

Diale was shot dead after he and other residents of Pimville, Soweto, marched to Chicken farm, a nearby informal settlement. They accused the informal settlement residents of stealing copper cables which had led to frequent power outages.

During the clash, shots were fired, leaving Diale dead and a woman injured. 

Diale's younger brother Kagiso said the family was still struggling to come to terms with the fact that they would never "see their son, brother and cousin again".

"I think that is why it's sore because now there is the reaction, now there is the attention and conversation. Even on Twitter, it is weird to see your brother come up as someone who is a hero and a martyr, but he is still not here. In that regard, it is a good thing to see that continuation of the fight that he wanted to be a part of, but it's still a conundrum because he has two kids," said Kagiso.

Among those who went to Chicken Farm were ordinary community members and those affiliated with Operation Dudula, including its leader Nhlanhla Lux, who is also a Pimville resident.

READ | Tensions high after Soweto man killed, Cele promises police station more resources

Diale said his brother was just a concerned community member and not part of the controversial movement.

In recent times, Pimville had experienced several electricity outages, with cable theft suspected to be at the root of the dilemma. 

"It's important to remember that he joined to get answers to a problem that is a huge problem. Our community is affected by the power situation. I came back home to start my own business, so we would smoke together during studio sessions; and he would come to give his opinion about our work. And we would always get frustrated about how we organised events and [then] there were power cuts," said Kagiso.

He described his older brother as a family-oriented person who cared deeply for his community. 

"He was part of a community that wanted to know and get answers, and he started getting involved in community activism last year after he lost his job. So he found a way to do stuff with his time along with the community because the power issue was becoming frequent."

He said:

He cared a lot. As a family man, he really enjoyed being with family. He was here in the yard most of the time. He would come out to chill at the tavern much later in the afternoon, but he would always start at home in the morning.

"In the last few days before he passed, he would clean the yard quite frequently, and a lot of people were shocked, and on that day, they saw him doing the same thing. He was a happy guy who always smiled," he added. 

On Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the Diale family and addressed residents who had gathered outside the home. 

"The country's Constitution allows all South Africans to march unarmed and without violence. This is exactly what you did a few days ago. Then there [are] people who think they can take the law into their own hands and shoot people with illegal guns ... We will not stand for that," Cele told residents. 

A team of 12 detectives had been assigned to investigate the murder case as well as attempted murder cases. 

"The first price will be that the people who committed the murder and attempted murder should be arrested in at least the next 48 hours so we can see them and let them explain what happened because I am told that it was a peaceful march and that they weren't provoked by anything. I am told that they just wanted to kill," said Cele. 


