WATCH | Health Beat: Can the NHI fix SA’s health budget blues?

There aren’t enough doctors working in South Africa’s rural areas.



To fix this, the Umthombo Youth Development Foundation has trained hundreds of health workers, the majority of whom end up working in the country’s far-flung areas.

Now, the project’s success is being undermined by hiring freezes as provincial health departments battle to balance a shrinking public purse and increasing salaries.

In the fourth episode of Health Beat, Bhekisisa's Mia Malan asks the head of the National Health Insurance, Nicholas Crisp, whether the scheme could solve the problem.