WATCH: Hearse on fire in Western Cape with corpse inside

A hearse transporting a corpse on Saturday caught on fire in Paarl East, Western Cape.

Drakenstein municipality's fire services were alerted to the vehicle around 08:14 in Broadway Street in Paarl East.

"When the firefighting vehicle and firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered that the hearse, with a body of a deceased person in a coffin inside, was on fire," said the municipality's spokesperson Riana Geldenhuys in a statement.

The fire was extinguished shortly after their arrival on the scene.

"The hearse suffered significant damage, while the body of the person also burnt."

Geldenhuys said no injuries were reported and that the cause of the fire would be subject to a police investigation.