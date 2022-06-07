WATCH | Heavily-armed gang flees with cash after blowing up CIT van safe

A heavily-armed gang ambushed a cash-in-transit truck and fled with an undisclosed amount of money in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Teachers at a nearby school had to guide pupils to safety amid a heavy exchange of gunfire just outside the school grounds.

A manhunt is under way for the suspects who fled in two getaway cars - a green Hyundai Tucson and a white BMW.

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for a heavily-armed gang who hit a cash truck and stole an undisclosed amount of money on the N2 between Qumbu and KwaBhaca, formerly Mount Frere.



Police said the robbers opened fire at the truck as it was approaching Tina Bridge on the N2.

Two of the four security guards fled after the truck was forced to a standstill, the police said.

The robbers overpowered the driver of the truck and fellow guard before disarming and robbing them of their firearms.

They then blew open the safe and helped themselves to an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene, said national police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda added that the suspects fled in two getaway cars - a green Hyundai Tucson and a white BMW.

The dramatic heist was captured on cellphone footage, by a teacher at a nearby school.

The heist disrupted teaching and learning at the school as terrified staff had to guide pupils to safety.



In the 25 second clip, one of the teachers could be heard suggesting that the children be sent home while another objected to the move.

Netshiunda said the getaway vehicles used during the commission of the crime were found abandoned in the Sulenkama area.

"No one was reported injured and anyone with information regarding the suspects' whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station, call the police's Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or leave a tip-off on the MySAPS App," said Netshiunda.



The suspects remain at large.

