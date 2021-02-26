WATCH | Heavy rain causes flooding at hospital in Alberton

Heavy downpours wreaked havoc in Gauteng on Friday afternoon, resulting in flooding at the Netcare Union Hospital in Alberton, east of Johannesburg.

The hospital's general manager, Esme Abrahams, confirmed to News24 that some of the hospital areas were flooded due to a severe hailstorm.

Photos circulating on social media showed some of the staff barefooted while negotiating flooded corridors.

Abrahams, however, said patients and staff were "all safe and well".

"There [is] also no equipment damage and mopping up operations are firmly underway," said Abrahams.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said there was no serious incident at the hospital. "We know that the storm came with heavy winds and heavy downpours, so the small leaks were aggravated by the strong winds. Hence, we had some water inside the hospital," he said. He said the most affected area was Benoni, adding that business in the City Centre was also affected by the rain. In addition, the rainfall caused heavy delays on the N12 in Benoni. Ntladi said there were no injuries reported as a result of heavy downpour. ??ALERT: HEAVY DELAYS on N12 in BENONI due to BIG HAILSTORM | ??SANRAL pic.twitter.com/Fii5soIJL7 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 26, 2021



