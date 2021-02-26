31m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Heavy rain causes flooding at hospital in Alberton

Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Heavy downpours wreaked havoc in Gauteng on Friday afternoon, resulting in flooding at the Netcare Union Hospital in Alberton, east of Johannesburg. 

The hospital's general manager, Esme Abrahams, confirmed to News24 that some of the hospital areas were flooded due to a severe hailstorm.

Photos circulating on social media showed some of the staff barefooted while negotiating flooded corridors.

Abrahams, however, said patients and staff were "all safe and well".

"There [is] also no equipment damage and mopping up operations are firmly underway," said Abrahams.  

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said there was no serious incident at the hospital.  

"We know that the storm came with heavy winds and heavy downpours, so the small leaks were aggravated by the strong winds. Hence, we had some water inside the hospital," he said. 

He said the most affected area was Benoni, adding that business in the City Centre was also affected by the rain.

In addition, the rainfall caused heavy delays on the N12 in Benoni. 

Ntladi said there were no injuries reported as a result of heavy downpour. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgweather
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2348 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1698 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2351 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.13
(-0.99)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(-0.45)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+1.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.70)
Gold
1728.83
(-2.35)
Silver
26.44
(-3.83)
Platinum
1179.77
(-2.86)
Brent Crude
66.03
(-0.11)
Palladium
2308.77
(-2.73)
All Share
66138.05
(-1.99)
Top 40
60754.30
(-2.11)
Financial 15
12200.05
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
86144.34
(-0.81)
Resource 10
67459.85
(-4.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo