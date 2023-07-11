WATCH | Heavy rainfall brings some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay

The drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay have received some relief with much-needed heavy rain falling since Sunday morning.

Some areas in the Bay recorded up to almost 100mm in 24 hours.

However, the South African Weather Service warned this was not enough to break the crippling drought.

Heavy rainfall between Sunday morning and Monday afternoon has brought some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay, with some areas recording almost 100mm in 24 hours.



However, a local weather expert warned although the catchment areas received good rain, a lot more was needed to break the drought.

The recent rain is only enough to push back the chances of the metro reaching Day Zero anytime soon.

According to the latest figures as recorded by the local branch of the South African Weather Service, Kareedouw, where two of the metro's major dams, the Churchill and Impofu, are located, received approximately 70mm.

The Krom River, which houses the two dams, is also flowing steadily, slowly making its way to the Churchill Dam.

The dam - which provides the biggest water supply to Nelson Mandela Bay, the Kouga Dam - received just more than 20mm of rain but a strong inflow from surrounding areas is expected within the next few days.

The Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport in Gqeberha received 35mm, St Alban's 58.6mm and Woodridge 98mm.



Weather service spokesperson Garth Sampson said for the rain to make even the slightest dent in the metro's drought crisis, dam levels needed to reach a combined level of at least 65%.

However, this does not mean the drought will be a thing of the past but only that water restrictions will be lifted.

"This combined capacity of 65% needs to happen before the Department of Water and Sanitation will consider lifting restrictions.

"In my opinion, we must never lift restrictions as we will always have a water problem. They should just be eased but not lifted completely.

"But, in the meantime, this rain will give us great breathing space and a few more can stretch that Day Zero very far away," Sampson added.

He said it was important to wait for a few days before reassessing the impact of the rain in the catchment areas.



"The impact of all the inflow that still needs to get to the dams can only be determined within a few days."

Although heavy rainfall was recorded across the Bay, a Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said no reports were received for localised flooding on Monday morning.

Mayoral spokesperson Kupido Baron added after checking with the City's disaster management services, he too had no knowledge of reported incidents of localised flooding.

Baron did, however, say this could change.

This metro has been suffering from a crippling drought since 2015 and there have been a few close calls with dam levels plummeting to a combined level of less than 10% last year.

But every time before disaster strikes and the taps run completely dry, a bout of rain has saved the Bay.

The combined dam levels as recorded on Monday morning, stand at 30.89%.

Kouga Dam stands at 36.5%, Churchill Dam at 49.25% and the decommissioned Impofu Dam is up from 7% to 8.54%.

The smaller balancing dams, the Loerie and Groendal, stand at 98.81 and 100%, respectively.

Despite the slight increase in dam levels, Sampson warned residents to not get complacent because water usage was still too high.

He said the mindset of residents needed to change because the combined water usage is still at approximately 300 megalitres per day when it should be below 230.

Sampson added saving water was crucial and encouraged residents to start harvesting rainwater.

According to Frans van der Merwe, the owner of Green Overall, a rainwater tank supplier in Gqeberha, residents could install rainwater harvesting systems, which consisted of a water tank, filtration system and water pump.

Van der Merwe said the best way to utilise rainwater was to not necessarily drink it as it came down from the heavens but to filter it through the harvesting system first.

"While rainwater is typically pure at its source, it can pick up various pollutants as it falls through the air and lands on roofs and other collection surfaces.

He added:

Water filtration is a crucial step in the rainwater harvesting process as it ensures that the collected water is free from contaminants and safe for consumption.

What needs to be kept in mind is that municipal water is needed as a backup in rainwater harvesting.

Van der Merwe said a municipal water backup system ensured a steady supply of water during periods of low rainfall, which was great for Nelson Mandela Bay's drought crisis.

"The inclusion of municipal water backup in a rainwater harvesting system is not just about ensuring a consistent water supply. It also plays a crucial role in maintaining the quality of the stored water.

"By continually replenishing the water in the storage tank, it prevents stagnation and the growth of harmful bacteria and algae, thereby ensuring the safety and quality of the stored water."

He added there were many advantages to harvesting rainwater.

Not only does it mean less municipal water is used in a drought, but residents save money on water rates and taxes and have a continuous supply of water with the municipal water backup system.



