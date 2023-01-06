19m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Heavy rains in part of Gauteng expected to continue over weekend

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Ekurhuleni metro will continue to experience heavy rainfall at the weekend.
  • The SA Weather Service says although there is a 30% chance of rainfall, areas that were submerged in water would be at risk of further flooding.
  • Exit points were closed and cars submerged in parts of Benoni on Friday afternoon.

The heavy rains in Ekurhuleni, east of Gauteng, will continue throughout the weekend, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned on Friday. 

The warning comes as low-lying areas in the city experienced flooding and cars were submerged in Benoni and surrounding areas, including Lakefield and Van Dykpark in Boksburg. 

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told News24 the heavy rains affected most parts of the East Rand, with Benoni and Boksburg being the hardest hit. 

He said there would be a 30% chance of rainfall in several parts of the country and Gauteng throughout the weekend. He said although this is lower than the current rainfall, areas already submerged in water would be at risk of further flooding. 

He said that Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of the Eastern Cape would also experience rain. 

READ | Body of SAPS VIP protector swept away by floods recovered in Soweto

On Thursday, SAWS issued a yellow level 2 weather warning for Gauteng. It said the heavy rains would be concentrated in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. It said the warning implied a high likelihood of minor impact, meaning there would be isolated flooding incidents. 

Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi told News24 that most areas were affected by heavy rains in the East Rand. He said they remained on high alert but had not received reports of deaths or damage to infrastructure.

Safety tips include avoid low-lying routes for motorists and pedestrians, adhering to warnings issued by local municipalities and avoiding speeding while driving. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
44% - 4986 votes
Rising cost of living
13% - 1477 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
43% - 4877 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.13
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.72
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
18.23
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
-1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,869.10
+2.0%
Silver
23.90
+2.8%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.69
+1.1%
Top 40
70,810
+2.0%
All Share
76,859
+1.9%
Resource 10
75,857
+4.1%
Industrial 25
96,608
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,643
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo