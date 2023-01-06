WATCH | Heavy rains in part of Gauteng expected to continue over weekend

The Ekurhuleni metro will continue to experience heavy rainfall at the weekend.

The SA Weather Service says although there is a 30% chance of rainfall, areas that were submerged in water would be at risk of further flooding.

Exit points were closed and cars submerged in parts of Benoni on Friday afternoon.

The heavy rains in Ekurhuleni, east of Gauteng, will continue throughout the weekend, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned on Friday.

The warning comes as low-lying areas in the city experienced flooding and cars were submerged in Benoni and surrounding areas, including Lakefield and Van Dykpark in Boksburg.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told News24 the heavy rains affected most parts of the East Rand, with Benoni and Boksburg being the hardest hit.

He said there would be a 30% chance of rainfall in several parts of the country and Gauteng throughout the weekend. He said although this is lower than the current rainfall, areas already submerged in water would be at risk of further flooding.

He said that Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of the Eastern Cape would also experience rain.

READ | Body of SAPS VIP protector swept away by floods recovered in Soweto

On Thursday, SAWS issued a yellow level 2 weather warning for Gauteng. It said the heavy rains would be concentrated in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. It said the warning implied a high likelihood of minor impact, meaning there would be isolated flooding incidents.



Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi told News24 that most areas were affected by heavy rains in the East Rand. He said they remained on high alert but had not received reports of deaths or damage to infrastructure.

Safety tips include avoid low-lying routes for motorists and pedestrians, adhering to warnings issued by local municipalities and avoiding speeding while driving.