WATCH | 'Help me build a bridge to the outside world': Kidnapped Gerco van Deventer pleads for help

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Another video has been released showing a kidnapped South African man in Mali pleading for help.
  • Gift of the Givers said they received the video on 26 May, the day it was recorded.
  • Gerco van Deventer has been held captive since 3 November 2017. 

"I am requesting any assistance to facilitate, help me build a bridge to the outside world."

These were the desperate words of the kidnapped South African Gerco van Deventer, pleading for help.

In a video released on Sunday by humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers, Van Deventer pleads for assistance to gain his freedom.

The video was recorded on 26 May.

"I am the only South African held by the JNIN in the north of Mali. I am requesting urgent help and assistance to facilitate and activate any action leading to my release. I don't know of my family’s whereabouts or their wellbeing. I am requesting any assistance to facilitate, help me build a bridge to the outside world, to gain what was taken from me, my freedom and liberty," said Van Deventer, a father of three who was in Libya on a contract as a paramedic when he was taken captive on 3 November 2017. 

READ | 'Final trip': Negotiations for hostage Gerco van Deventer at 'most crucial' stage - Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers said their negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, received the video, which was recorded on 26 May. 

"Dicko is currently in Mali in discussion with intermediaries and important role players to influence the captors to release Van Deventer unconditionally. This is an extremely important week for the process as we pray and hope for the best. On 3 June, Van Deventer will have been in captivity for five years and seven months," said Gift of the Givers chairperson and founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

The intermediaries sent the video to Dicko, who received it directly from al-Qaeda.

"The video content is very similar to previous videos. Dicko is talking to intermediaries and people of influence with the hope that in the next few days, they can convince al-Qaeda to release Van Deventer unconditionally, as there are no funds to pay any ransom. 

Sooliman said:

This is an important week for all of us. We hope and pray there is a favourable outcome.

Sooliman earlier reported that the organisation would continue negotiating to achieve successful results.

The captors requested a ransom of around $500 000 (R9.5 million) for Van Deventer's release.

Sooliman said the captors were willing to reach a settlement.

Van Deventer's captors claimed they had bought him from a Libyan group, who had kidnapped Van Deventer after he arrived in the country from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, a video appeal from Van Deventer's wife, Shereen van Deventer, and her son was forwarded to al-Qaeda via the intermediaries during Ramadan.

People throughout SA have been praying for Van Deventer's release. 


