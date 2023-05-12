24m ago

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses

Nicole McCain and Lisalee Solomons
  • Quick-thinking staff and pupils at a Hermanus school helped rescue a paraglider.
  • The paraglider had become tangled in a bluegum tree outside the school.
  • Using high jump mattresses, the pupils assisted in breaking the paraglider's fall.

Pupils from Hermanus High were instrumental in saving the life of a paraglider who got caught in a tree near the Western Cape school this week.

On Tuesday, the paraglider became tangled in a tall bluegum tree near the school, prompting staff and pupils to take action.

"We immediately phoned the emergency services, and some of the teachers ran to assist. The paraglider was just too high to be reached with any ladder in town," the school said in a social media post.

Several teachers - Mavis de Villiers, Deon Kühn, Jacques Mangiagalli, Dayne Nel and Gitte Schulenburg – quickly assembled pupils to come to the paraglider's aid as they waited for the emergency services.

The school's principal, Mike Smuts, said he was "very proud" of the learners and teachers for their "quick thinking" in getting the paraglider to safety.

Pupils from Hermanus High School were instrumenta
Pupils from Hermanus High School were instrumental in saving the life of a paraglider, who became caught in a tree near the Western Cape school this week.

"The staff and learners have done an excellent job in assisting the paraglider. Many of them are still talking about it at school because they are proud of themselves. Their quick thinking is admirable. The staff told the learners to get some high jump mats to place on the ground for the paraglider to come down safely," Smuts said. 

He said the group of Grade 10 and 11 pupils lined up around the tree and placed the mats at the trunk of the tree.

"The staff showed the learners how to strategically place the mats on the ground and, before we knew it, the paraglider fell down onto the mats. The way the mats was placed played a great role in the paraglider landing safely on the ground," Smuts said.   

He said the school was still buzzing with excitement. 

Pupils from Hermanus High School were instrumental in saving the life of a paraglider, who became caught in a tree near the Western Cape school this week.
Pupils from Hermanus High School were instrumental in saving the life of a paraglider, who became caught in a tree near the Western Cape school this week.

It is understood the paraglider suffered some minor injuries.

According to a statement from the South African Hang-Gliding and Paragliding Association, the paraglider collided with a tree in Hermanus mid-morning on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old was flying under radio instruction in mild conditions, said Louis Stanford, the association's chairperson.

Stanford said:

Thanks to some quick action by learners and teachers from Hermanus High School, the [man] fell from the tree onto high jump mattresses and suffered only mild injuries, which were immediately addressed by paramedics.

"Rescue services were coordinated by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre. The exact reason for the accident is not known, but is being investigated."

The spokesperson for the Western Cape health department, Byron la Hoe, said emergency medical services responded to the incident shortly after noon.

"According to our information, an unknown male patient [in his 30s] had flown into a blue gum tree. Two rescue units and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene and, upon arrival, they found the learners had placed high jump mats underneath the tree, which did indeed break the paraglider's fall," said La Hoe.

"A private ambulance was already at the scene, treated the patient, and then transported him to Hermanus MediClinic."


