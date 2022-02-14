WATCH | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: Black and coloured pupils say they feel racially targeted at the school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein after allegations of racism at the school.

Black and coloured pupils at the school told Lesufi that they feel racially targeted at the school.

Lesufi says a full investigation is under way.

Black and coloured pupils at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein have told Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi they feel racially targetted at the school following a violent altercation.



On Monday Lesufi visited the school after several videos were shared on social media that showed a brawl between black and white pupils at the school. Voice notes in which defamatory language is used were also shared.

"I was injured on the arm during the incident and I didn't receive assistance, I don't trust this school. I am in matric and I can't leave this school we need help," a pupil told Lesufi.

"We have been victimised and a few teachers make remarks behind our backs calling us demonic over things we can not control. I was removed from the school for two terms because of something I can not control," said another learner referring to her ancestral calling.

WATCH | Tensions high at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen as Lesufi visits over racism allegations

None of the pupils can be identified because they are still minors.

Parent, Tshepho Tena, whose child was also injured, was at the school's gate demanding answers.

Tena said his son was headed to class when he was attacked.

"The school has a first aid kit why didn't they help him, now we are here and we want answers. What is Panyaza addressing, disciplinary action? We don’t want that we want those boys out of the school," he said.

While Lesufi met the principal and members of the school's governing body inside the school for nearly three hours, racial tensions were laid bare outside the school gates as black and white parents, as well as people from different political parties clashed. White parents formed a blockade in front of the school gate in an attempt to stop anyone from entering.

Community leader and parent Solomon May said:

The things that are happening here are disgraceful, the things that are happening here are undermining our children, our dignity and self respect. If you were here [on] Friday you would have been shocked to see the behaviour and hear this video where they blatantly called us the k-word it is so painful.

"In my view people are being provoked and we are running away from the real problem that apartheid is still alive here in Randfontein and people are scared and afraid to address it. We are here to fight for our children and we will get it right," he added.

Parents protesting outside the school looked on helplessly as their children, most of whom were black and coloured, who were protesting inside the school, were sprayed with a water cannon by a private security company to disperse them.

As tensions grew, and as some in the crowd attempted to set tyres on fire in front of the school, police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Another parent, Eugene van der Berg, said both pupils alleged to have been the most involved in the incident should have been suspended.

Van der Berg said:

The school should have intervened sooner to avoid a situation like this. I don't think this community has a lot of racial issues, most of the people here are parents. There are some individuals here for a fight but the others are here to resolve the issues. The MEC must investigate and suspend or dismiss the culprits.

For Andre Viljoen, race was not a factor in the incident.

"This school is supposed to be here for our kids, we as parents are supposed to stand together. There is no race or colour involved in this thing, this is where our kids are supposed to matriculate, it's about the kids.

"I have two kids in the school and I want them, as well as your kids, to be safe. We are not here to fight we are all parents and we should be here together to make sure that we fight against what ever happened in the school between the pupils and make sure they grow up as human beings," he said.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has emerged from inside Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein after meeting with the SGB and principal over allegations of racism. Parents say Lesufi has failed them @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/aLD6mkFEKV — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) February 14, 2022

Once the situation had calmed, Lesufi addressed parents saying a full investigation was under way, and that they had received reports from various stakeholders which the department will share with the Human Rights Commission.

"I come to you ashamed and embarrassed, I come to you as a person that is responsible for education in our province... [the] majority of you that are here were supposed to be a work but unfortunately an incident happened here on Friday and brought all of us here. That incident cannot be condoned and protected, it must be condemned," he said.

"I want to thank you for rejecting racism of any form. We are not doing anyone a favour by enrolling our children in these schools. I want to plead with you, no violence let's demonstrate to the children inside that as adults we can resolve our problems peacefully. Let's support all the children that were victimised and insure they are supported."