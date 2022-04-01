WATCH | How a stroke of paint goes a long way for children living with disabilities

The houses of children with disabilities in Orange Farm have been painted purple to raise awareness.

The initiative is the brainchild of Afrika Tikkun, an NGO which provides after-school programmes in communities.

The "Paint it Purple" initiative has helped such families to be part of support groups.

Brightly coloured purple houses stand out in a sea of grey and brown in a southern Johannesburg township. It acts as a beacon to inform communities that a child with disabilities lives in the house - and they should be treated equally.

In the settlement of Orange Farm, Emily Massingue has spent most of her 25 years in the community hiding her son, Sanele, 15, who has a severe case of cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.

But this changed one fateful day when she met a lady in a taxi, who told her about non-governmental organisation (NGO) - Afrika Tikkun - and their "Paint it Purple" initiative.

"They have helped me with a lot of things because I used to lock myself in the house because I didn't know where to go. I never used to go to occupational therapy (OT) because I didn't know what it was. They taught me about OT, and it helped my son. 'Paint it Purple' is so people can know that there is a child with a disability and we shouldn't lock them in the house," she said.

After convincing Massingue to let the organisation help to take care of her son, they came to her home and painted it purple, which also educated those who once ostracised her.

"Even those who used to laugh at me, and ask his brother about him, started understanding (after the house was painted). Others would come and ask if my home was a creche, and I would tell them that the paint explained that my son was disabled. I, and others, now know what painting it purple means, and those who used to laugh don't anymore because even when they see a child with the same condition as Sanele, they direct the parent to me because they know I can help," she said.

The project has been running since 2015 and, in addition to painting the houses, they provide support groups for parents of children with disabilities and aid them in finding suitable learning facilities and doctors.

Mpotse Mofokeng, who is a case administrator, said they have painted over 50 houses in the community.

The colour purple is associated with disabilities.

"Yes, it brought change (in the community) because there were parents who were afraid to take their children outside. But since we started painting the houses purple, this raised curiosity among residents. For example, they come over, assuming that it's a creche, and the parent can explain the situation to them.

She said:

I am doing this because I want the community to not be ashamed of their kids. You would find a parent coming out now that he has a disabled child, and the child has grown and missed out on school because his/her parents were scared and kept him inside the house.

Elizabeth Ramatekoa watched on proudly as her son, Thabo, 14, fetched their dustbin from outside the gate after their refuse was collected. As Thabo's bright smile lights up the road, Ramatekoa jokes that her son has become somewhat of a celebrity in the community.

"After I painted my house purple, I sent a message that I am not just only painting the house purple, but this is a form of speaking out as a parent about something that is happening inside my house about my child. I sent my message to the community and my neighbours that this is my son, Thabo. He was born with cerebral palsy, and I am proud of him.

"I realised that silence about disability could kill faster than any illness. That's the message I wanted to communicate to the community to understand and further encourage the community," said Ramatekoa.

"When we paint, we invite our neighbours and members of the community to come and help us paint, while we inform them about painting purple and that we are expecting them, as parents, to understand our children. Like any other child, they have the same rights as their children, and they need to accept them in society by including them in things that are happening in our community."

Lindiwe Zondo, whose grandson is autistic, opened a centre to support young mothers unable to take care of their children.

"The thing that made me open the centre was that my daughter was 16 when she had the child, and I saw that most of the people in her support group were young like her. I felt the need to help because they need to work, and they can't stay and look after their children. That is when I opened the New Covenant development centre, so I can help them look after their children," said Zondo.

She looks after infants and toddlers, with and without disabilities, and is in the process of extending her home to build a stimulation space for the children.

"My biggest highlight is seeing a need for a place like this to exist because, in some instances, they lock the children up because the parents are ashamed of their children. That's why I made New Covenant an inclusive space, so I have disabled and able-bodied children, so they can see that there are children who live this way," she said.