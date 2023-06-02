WATCH | 'I almost died for my bread': Chaos at Maponya Mall as e-hailing drivers attacked, cars vandalised

E-hailing taxi drivers came under attack at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Thursday.

Two drivers spoke to News24 after they received medical treatment for injuries sustained during the attack.

A man found himself in the middle of the chaos even though he is not an e-hailing taxi driver.

"I almost died for my bread, and all I want is to earn a living because this country has no jobs. This is how I support myself. I have to eat."

These were the words of a panicked e-hailing driver after he was attacked at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Thursday.

He was one of several motorists, including a man who is not part of the e-hailing taxi industry, whose vehicles were vandalised and set alight.

The driver told News24 that he had arrived at the mall at 18:20 when he witnessed unknown men harassing a driver.

Some of them turned to him and asked him who he was there to collect. Suddenly they beat him and, using wooden sticks, smashed his car's windscreen and window.

He said the attack was preceded by threats towards e-hailing drivers.

He added:

They were out to kill. I would have died if I had been stubborn and insisted on fighting back. I wanted to fight. I'm a man, too, someone's child, but if I fought, I wouldn't be here.

He was taken to the Lilian Ngoyi Community Clinic for treatment and by the time News24 arrived at the scene, he had fresh stitches at the back of his head.



To make matters worse, he cancelled his car insurance cover before the attack.

"I can't afford insurance. The economy doesn't allow it," he said.

News24 PHOTO: Cebelihle Bhengu/News24

The driver is considering changing the location where he works because he feels Soweto isn't safe.



"I would go to Sandton. It would be more expensive because I live here [in Soweto], but drivers don't get attacked in this way in Sandton," he said.

Another driver, who also had stitches on his head, said his vehicle was also not insured, and that he couldn't afford to fix it.

The attackers, he said, stole his car keys, smashed his windows, and made off with R1 500 and his driver's licence.

He said the attackers wore black clothing.

They grabbed his cellphone through one of the car's windows and asked him if he was a Bolt driver, he told News24.

He said:

I told them I didn't have passengers in the car. One of them grabbed a gun, and another took a stick and smashed my windscreen. Others took my money, cellphone, wallet and licence. I don't know what to do. I don't know how to move forward.

Another man, who is not an e-hailing driver but found himself in the middle of the chaos, said he had spent the afternoon at the mall with his wife.



He said his car was also vandalised and set alight.

He is paying monthly instalments of R6 000 for the car, which come to an end in 2025.

"I was blindsided. I hardly remember what happened and who the men were," he said.

A KFC employee told News24 attacks on e-hailing drivers were common at the mall.

She fears for her safety because the attackers are often armed with guns, she said.

She added:

What we saw today was traumatic. One driver ran and collapsed inside the mall. He was badly injured and bleeding. He couldn't use his feet. He collapsed. It's not right that people die trying to earn a living they work hard for. We are all hustling and have families to support.

Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini said the drivers alleged that the attackers were competitors in the taxi industry.



He said e-hailing drivers, transport sector representatives and mall management officials would meet to discuss ways to avoid similar incidents in the future.

"We need a permanent solution to the problem. We can't keep having this problem every six months. There is always uncertainty, and it's not limited to Soweto," he said.

Police comment will be added once received.



