1h ago

Share

WATCH | 'I did burn Parliament': High drama as Zandile Mafe shouts in court, threatens more arson

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Arson accused Zandile Mafe shouted out in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday that he was indeed the one who set fire to Parliament.
  • He was in court for a pre-trial appearance after undergoing a second psychiatric assessment. 
  • Judge Nathan Erasmus, who knows the outcome of the assessment, didn't want to interrupt Mafe's outburst.

There was high drama in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning when Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe shouted: "I did burn Parliament," as he entered the dock.

His pre-trial appearance was intended to provide feedback on a second psychiatric assessment that he underwent.

The first assessment, which concluded that he had schizophrenia, was declared unlawful.

That finding of the second assessment is still sealed.

When Mafe stepped into court on Thursday, he called for Parliament to be moved to Bloemfontein and threatened to set fire to the building again if it didn't move.

"You must take it into Bloemfontein, that Parliament, or Pretoria. It must move. It must relocated. I burnt it intentionally. Me, Christmas Zandile Mafe. I'm going to burn it more if it doesn't move to Bloemfontein or Pretoria," he said.

He also called the DA "racists" and "murderers", saying the party should not be represented in Parliament.

In addition, he had an anti-white and anti-Semitic rant in the dock.

"I don't want whites in this land. They must bring back land to black people. Whites are murders. Whites are killers."

He added that Parliament should be turned into a toilet. 

Advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, represented him via a broken video link. In court, advocate Nikiwe Nyathi said the defence wanted a six-week postponement to get their own, independent psychiatric report. 

Judge Nathan Erasmus said he did not want to interrupt Mafe's outburst on purpose. 

"I know Mr Mafe's medical condition and I don't want to exacerbate it," he said. 

But he adjourned briefly when Mafe would not stop shouting. 

Mafe also told the court to give him a "life sentence of 25 years".

"I'm not afraid of a life sentence," he said.

"I'm not scared of a life sentence."

This is a developing story.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zandile mafecape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
83% - 1258 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
17% - 263 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

3h ago

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

2h ago

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.06
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.58
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.17
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
957.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,296.29
-0.4%
Gold
1,959.72
+0.1%
Silver
24.22
+0.4%
Brent-ruolie
80.11
+0.9%
Top 40
71,687
+0.7%
All Share
77,047
+0.7%
Resource 10
64,234
+1.4%
Industrial 25
106,526
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,274
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo