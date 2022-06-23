WATCH | I hope they never see the light of day - sister of murdered e-hailing driver as accused remain behind bars

The 10 people accused of murdering e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala will remain behind bars for now.

This after their bail application was postponed to 13 July.

The media was allowed to film proceedings provided the accused's faces are blurred out.

Zharnay Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Remano Witbooi, Cheslyn Spanenberg and a 15-year-old boy appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with Mafalala's murder.

The court ruled the media was able to film proceedings provided the accused's faces are blurred out.

This was received with smiles by supporters of the accused who chanted they must "close their faces" with their clothing.

The minor, who was previously released into the care of his father, appeared in court later on his own and no filming was allowed then.

Before proceedings got underway, a court official addressed members of the public, saying: "If anything is said in court that upsets you, please do not make noises."

Judge Goolam Bawa stated the 10 accused would remain behind bars until their formal bail application was heard on 13 July and that it was a Schedule 6 offence due to the nature of the crime.

That information was met with disappointing reactions from members of the public who were in court to show their support for the 10.

As the accused entered the dock, they turned to face their supporters with many blowing kisses and waving with excitement as they saw familiar faces.

One of the accused raised his hand and told the judge his face was already plastered in the media, which he was not happy about.

Addressing the minor later in the day, Bawa said he would need to be back in court on 23 August for further investigations and should he fail to do so, a warrant of arrest would be issued for his father who is his legal guardian.

In a surprising turn of events, court officials noticed a man inside court attempting to hand over cigarettes to one of the accused. He was immediately caught and asked to leave the courtroom.

Some Grassy Park residents could be heard saying "jy sit ons ini oe" (you are embarrassing us) as police escorted the man out of the courtroom.

The State said it would oppose bail but that all attorneys have agreed to a suitable date for the formal bail application hearing.

As court adjourned, the accused were greeted with loud affirmations from their supporters with many shouting "we love you", "see you soon", "don't cry", and "be strong".

Outside court, the Mafalala family said they were happy about the court proceedings.

"We are smiling because they will still be behind bars; the State is opposing bail and it seems like justice is on our side," said Mafalala's girlfriend, Zandile Mawaze.

"Those that did that nonsense to Abongile must not get bail. No bail for killers. What makes me angry was that one of the accused was telling the judge that his picture has already been published in another newspaper publication but now they have a problem with the media showing their faces.

"They didn't care about their faces being shown when they were beating Abongile to death; they were happy then. Hai man, their faces must be shown all over, voetsek," said Mawaze.

Abongile's former colleague and friend, Thobeka Pikini, said a petition would be making the rounds soon nationally in which they want people to stand with them in getting "justice for Abongile".

Pikini said:

There is little chance that they will get bail and that makes us happy. I feel positive that at the end of the day, we will get justice for Abongile. There is no understanding between us and the residents of Parkwood, we do appreciate that some of the residents were here to support us.

Mafalala's sisters, Khuselwa and Dunyiswa, said they were happy the people who allegedly killed their brother would remain behind bars for now.

"We've been crying lots of tears. They [the accused] don't seem to be remorseful for what they did to us as a family. I hope they never see the light of day again," added Khuselwa.

Mawaze had previously told News24 police told them Mafalala was dragged to a bush where he was brutally beaten up.

"Residents heard the noise of what was happening, and they came to ask the thugs what was happening. That's when they told the residents that Abongile is the one kidnapping the children in the area. That's when the community started to attack him further," she said at the time.

