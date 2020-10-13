WATCH | 'I know that I am innocent' - top cop Bonang Mgwenya in her founding affidavit

Bonang Mgwenya maintained her innocence before the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mgwenya is facing charges connected to the supply of emergency warning equipment.

She is due back in court on 16 November 2020.

Top cop Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya maintained her innocence in her founding affidavit before the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday following her arrest.

"I know that I am innocent, and that I would be acquitted in case of any trial, which would make it absurd to flee or interfere in any nefarious manner with the course of justice which will acquit me," the cop said in an 18-page founding affidavit heard during a bail application.

Mgwenya, 56, the deputy national police commissioner, was arrested on Monday morning.

She is 'Accused Number 15' in a case also involving former acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, and former Gauteng provincial commissioner Deliwe de Lange, among other generals and senior officers.

She faces charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering for her alleged role in ensuring the contract to supply emergency warning equipment for SAPS in 2017 went to Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, while she enjoyed an undisclosed close relationship with the company's owner, according to the NPA's Investigating Directorate.

"The contract price and exposure to the police fiscus was R191 million. However, R65 million was paid to the service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd. The payment of R22 million was stopped at the advanced stage of the Investigating Directorate's probe into the matter," spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said in an earlier statement on Monday.

Her co-accused in the matter: Former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane

Former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange

Gauteng deputy police commissioner Major-General Brigadier Nombhuruza Lettie Napo

Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena (retired divisional commissioner)

Brigadier James Ramanjalum

Major-General Ravichandran Pillay

Thomas Dumas Marima (Colonel)

Maetapese Joseph Mulaiwa (Sergeant) The civilians are Judy Rose, Samantha Andrews and a company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, represented by its director Vimpie Manthatha.

Mgwenya further told the court that she did not know who the State witnesses in the matter might be, and that she had no intention of contacting them.

The top cop also told the court the community will experience no shock or outrage at her release on bail, nor would her release undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system.

"My release cannot undermine or jeopardise the public confidence in the criminal justice system, especially as I am innocent and am constitutionally presumed to be so," she explained.

Mgwenya was subsequently granted R20 000 bail.

She is due back in court, along with her co-accused, on 16 November 2020.

