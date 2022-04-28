WATCH | 'I still have the painful task of telling my daughter later today that she has no legs'







A six-year-old girl has had her legs amputated after a suspected drunk driver crashed into her.

Little Zayaan is expected to be hospitalised for a long time.

Her shocked parents are struggling to come to terms with what happened to their daughter.

A heartbroken Manenberg father is dreading having to tell his little girl both her legs had to be amputated after an alleged drunk driver crashed into their family home, driving into her while she was about to play outside.

Little Zayaan Matthews, 6, was outside her family home in Duinefontein Road, Manenberg, when the incident occurred on Sunday.

She had to undergo several surgeries, and both her legs had to be amputated on Sunday afternoon after she was knocked over by the accused who allegedly tried to flee the scene.

"I still have the painful task of telling my daughter later today that she has no legs. She's currently still sleeping as she just came out of the theatre, but hopefully this evening [Thursday] she will wake up and then I'll have to break the news to her," said emotional dad Rashaad Matthews.

He added the entire ordeal had traumatised his family, saying he had "no words to express the pain and suffering caused to his entire family".

At the weekend, doctors told the family Zayaan's injuries had resulted in her losing a lot of blood.

Speaking to News24 hours after his daughter left the theatre on Thursday, Matthews said the doctors had told the family they needed to amputate his little girl's legs to prevent any blood clots from forming.

According to him, he was at a house across the road when he heard screams, shouting and a loud bang.

"When I went outside, I saw a lot of dust coming from the outside gate. Zayaan was lying on the pavement just outside our home, I thought she was dead because there was no movement."

Matthews said he immediately ran outside and went for the driver as instinct kicked in.

According to him, a scuffle ensued and when the man tried to flee, residents caught him and kept him until Manenberg police showed up.

"I was about to hit him when I saw my daughter's head move, and instantly I let him go. I grabbed my child before jumping into a taxi with her."





Matthews said a taxi driver was busy dropping off residents in the area and saw what happened.

The taxi driver told them to get in and they rushed his blood-soaked child to GF Jooste Hospital.

"We all prayed inside the taxi, the driver, the 'gaatjie' as I clung to my little princess. When I opened my eyes, I heard her make painful noises and that made me believe there was still hope for her. Next thing I knew, we were inside the hospital and handed my child over to the medical staff."

Matthews said once they took her away, he fell to the ground and burst out crying.

"My kids are my life. Zayaan is a daddy's girl, just seeing her in this state is heartbreaking. I'm so sad, mad and angry, but I must stay strong for my wife and family."

He added his wife, Sadieka Johnson, had welcomed a set of twins into the world last month, therefore she was unable to get to the hospital.

The family has five children, with Zayaan being the second youngest.

"My wife has a heart condition and is still incomplete shock after what just happened, so she's not able to go to the hospital as she said she won't be able to handle the trauma of seeing our child like this."

Matthews said Zayaan went into theatre on Wednesday morning to close the holes where her legs were amputated, but she picked up an infection and the surgery could only be done on Thursday.

"It's very sad, we are extremely sad that this has happened to our daughter."

He added he was struggling to get the image out of his head, of his little girl covered in blood as he carried her into the hospital.

"A drunk driver did this to our child, she has no more legs; her life will never be the same again. I don't know how I'm going to build up the courage to break this news to my daughter," Matthews said.





Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a 32-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"A case of reckless and negligent driving was registered for investigation," added Twigg.

Family spokesperson Faren Samuels said little Zayaan's legs were buried as per Muslim custom on Monday.

"This has been a very emotional experience for the entire family, but we will pull through," she added.