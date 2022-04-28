1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'I still have the painful task of telling my daughter later today that she has no legs'

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons



  • A six-year-old girl has had her legs amputated after a suspected drunk driver crashed into her.
  • Little Zayaan is expected to be hospitalised for a long time.
  • Her shocked parents are struggling to come to terms with what happened to their daughter.

A heartbroken Manenberg father is dreading having to tell his little girl both her legs had to be amputated after an alleged drunk driver crashed into their family home, driving into her while she was about to play outside.

Little Zayaan Matthews, 6, was outside her family home in Duinefontein Road, Manenberg, when the incident occurred on Sunday.    

She had to undergo several surgeries, and both her legs had to be amputated on Sunday afternoon after she was knocked over by the accused who allegedly tried to flee the scene.

"I still have the painful task of telling my daughter later today that she has no legs. She's currently still sleeping as she just came out of the theatre, but hopefully this evening [Thursday] she will wake up and then I'll have to break the news to her," said emotional dad Rashaad Matthews.

He added the entire ordeal had traumatised his family, saying he had "no words to express the pain and suffering caused to his entire family".
Zayaan Matthews, 6-years old.
Zayaan Matthews, 6-years old.
News24 Supplied

At the weekend, doctors told the family Zayaan's injuries had resulted in her losing a lot of blood.

Speaking to News24 hours after his daughter left the theatre on Thursday, Matthews said the doctors had told the family they needed to amputate his little girl's legs to prevent any blood clots from forming.

According to him, he was at a house across the road when he heard screams, shouting and a loud bang.

READ | Alleged drunk driver involved in a crash that killed two pupils arrested

"When I went outside, I saw a lot of dust coming from the outside gate. Zayaan was lying on the pavement just outside our home, I thought she was dead because there was no movement."

Matthews said he immediately ran outside and went for the driver as instinct kicked in.

According to him, a scuffle ensued and when the man tried to flee, residents caught him and kept him until Manenberg police showed up.

"I was about to hit him when I saw my daughter's head move, and instantly I let him go. I grabbed my child before jumping into a taxi with her."


Matthews said a taxi driver was busy dropping off residents in the area and saw what happened.

The taxi driver told them to get in and they rushed his blood-soaked child to GF Jooste Hospital.

"We all prayed inside the taxi, the driver, the 'gaatjie' as I clung to my little princess. When I opened my eyes, I heard her make painful noises and that made me believe there was still hope for her. Next thing I knew, we were inside the hospital and handed my child over to the medical staff."

Matthews said once they took her away, he fell to the ground and burst out crying.

"My kids are my life. Zayaan is a daddy's girl, just seeing her in this state is heartbreaking. I'm so sad, mad and angry, but I must stay strong for my wife and family."

READ | Cape Town mom wants justice after the death of her husband, daughter and mother in a car crash

He added his wife, Sadieka Johnson, had welcomed a set of twins into the world last month, therefore she was unable to get to the hospital.

The family has five children, with Zayaan being the second youngest.  

"My wife has a heart condition and is still incomplete shock after what just happened, so she's not able to go to the hospital as she said she won't be able to handle the trauma of seeing our child like this."
The vehicle that plunged into Zayaan
The vehicle that plunged into Zayaan.
News24 Supplied

Matthews said Zayaan went into theatre on Wednesday morning to close the holes where her legs were amputated, but she picked up an infection and the surgery could only be done on Thursday.

"It's very sad, we are extremely sad that this has happened to our daughter." 

He added he was struggling to get the image out of his head, of his little girl covered in blood as he carried her into the hospital.

"A drunk driver did this to our child, she has no more legs; her life will never be the same again. I don't know how I'm going to build up the courage to break this news to my daughter," Matthews said.


Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a 32-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"A case of reckless and negligent driving was registered for investigation," added Twigg.    

Family spokesperson Faren Samuels said little Zayaan's legs were buried as per Muslim custom on Monday.

"This has been a very emotional experience for the entire family, but we will pull through," she added. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidents
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8796 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3816 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.93
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.81
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.3%
Gold
1,891.75
+0.3%
Silver
23.17
-0.6%
Palladium
2,231.10
+1.0%
Platinum
923.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
105.32
+0.3%
Top 40
64,552
+1.9%
All Share
71,535
+1.8%
Resource 10
75,054
+3.6%
Industrial 25
79,120
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,453
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo