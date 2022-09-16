1h ago

WATCH | IFP marches to City Press' offices over editor's Mangosuthu Buthelezi opinion piece

Zandile Khumalo
  • The IFP marched to City Press' offices in Randburg on Friday. 
  • The party was unhappy after an opinion piece was written by editor-in-chief Mondli Makhanya about its founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and his role during the apartheid era.
  • A memorandum was handed over to City Press news editor Timothy Molobi, with 14 days to respond. 

The IFP marched to City Press' offices in Randburg on Friday because the party is unhappy with its editor-in-chief, Mondli Makhanya. 

They disagreed with the way he portrayed IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in an opinion piece, regarding his role during the apartheid era.

The party wants an apology from the paper. 

The marchers travelled from the Free State, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal to gather at Rose Gardens in Randburg, Gauteng.

Before embarking on the march, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it would be peaceful. 

"Recently, Sanef [the SA National Editors' Forum] that represents journalists met together and said what we would be doing here would be wrong. There is no right that is above another right. We are also not here to suppress the rights of other journalists. 

A memorandum of grievances was handed to the publication and a response is expected in 14 days.
"We did not wake up and decide to march. There is no solution we have not tried. We have spoken to all affected parties, as well as Makhanya himself.

"It's wrong for people who gather and accuse us of going to the streets without settling the matter through talks on the table. We have done everything in our power, but nothing was done," added Hlengwa. 

In a statement, Sanef said it viewed the planned march as an act of intimidation, directed at those who criticised the party or its leadership.

IFP marches against coverage of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in City Press.
"We are not convinced that mobilising party supporters to march to the offices of a media house will achieve any constructive result," it added in a statement.

"If anything, such mobilisation can only be viewed as nothing more than the bullying of Mondli Makhanya, the editor-in-chief of City Press - intended to silence him."

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa led the march, along with Hlengwa, deputy national chairperson Thembi Mthethwa, KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli, and Gauteng chairperson Bonginkosi Dlamini.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members embarked on a protest to the City Press offices in Randburg against their editor Mondli Makhanya.
Hlabisi handed a memorandum over to City Press news editor Timothy Molobi who represented Makhanya. 

He has since given City Press 14 days to respond to the memorandum. 

Molobi thanked the IFP for approaching the protest in a nonviolent and peaceful manner, saying violence was not the way to resolve differences.

"On behalf of Media24 and City Press, we have received the memorandum. While we do not have answers yet, we will take the copy, and it will be given to those above us to study the content of grievances," he said.

When News24 asked Makhanya about his thoughts on the memorandum, he said he could not give a response, but was liable for his duties as a journalist.

He added anyone who wanted to challenge the media should consider approaching the press ombudsman or a court.

Read more on:
city pressifpjohannesburggautengpoliticsmedia
