WATCH | 'I'm going to kill you': Teffo threatens News24 journalist at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Sheldon Morais
  • Malesela Teffo, who was disbarred as an advocate last year, appeared in the courtroom where the Senzo Meyiwa trial was continuing on Tuesday.
  • When asked why he was in court wearing the prescribed black robe, Teffo uttered an expletive at a News24 journalist.
  • He later said he would "kill" journalist Alex Mitchley.

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo's conduct has once again sparked strong condemnation, after he threatened and verbally abused a News24 journalist covering the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday.

Journalist Alex Mitchley, who has covered the allegations against Teffo in the past, was in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday when he asked Teffo about his appearance in the courtroom where the Meyiwa case was being heard.

Teffo retorted: "Fuck you!"

READ | Senzo Meyiwa: Disbarred Teffo's surprise appearance disrupts trial

The former advocate appeared in court dressed in a black robe, the prescribed dress code for legal practitioners appearing in a High Court.

Later outside the courthouse, Mitchley again tried to ask Teffo about his appearance in court. This time, Teffo pointed at him, and said: "You, I'm going to kill you, Alex."

In a video recording capturing the exchange, Teffo then turns to another person who asks him "Why?" in reply to his threat to "kill" Mitchley.

Teffo can be heard replying: "Because he knows I hate the white people, but he is still pushing this thing."

READ | Sanef slams alleged 'assassination' threat by ANC MP against newspaper editor, calls for probe

He does not elaborate about what he meant by "pushing this thing".

Someone off camera can be heard saying "Wow" after Teffo's comments.

Mitchley again asks Teffo why he is at court, but this time the former advocate simply walks away.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said Teffo’s threats against Mitchley were "shocking, completely unacceptable and possibly criminal".

He added that News24 would consult its lawyers on the appropriate action to take against the disbarred advocate.

Basson said: 

Nobody has the right to threaten a journalist or any person with murder. As we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, this is a sobering reminder that there are still people in our society who think they can openly threaten a journalist for doing his job.

On Wednesday, News24 reported that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) would be pursuing criminal charges against Teffo for seemingly impersonating a legal practitioner when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Teffo was struck from the roll of advocates by the High Court in September last year.

The LPC confirmed to News24 that it was considering contempt of court charges.

It's understood that the council was also due to open a criminal case against Teffo.

The LPC said Teffo remained struck from the roll of advocates and that he had not brought an application for leave to appeal, which would suspend the judgment ordering his disbarment.

In September, the court found in favour of the council which submitted evidence that Teffo had taken briefs directly from clients – which is unlawful – and had been receiving money for these briefs from clients without a fidelity fund.

The court also found that he had misled it in different cases where he appeared as counsel, and had breached a court order when he entered a police building despite an interdict preventing him from doing so.

