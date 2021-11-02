'WATCH | I'm not just a party boy, I'm an active citizen' - EFF ward candidate Mfumu Mhinga

Ward candidate Mfumu Mhinga says he is not just a "party boy", but an active citizen.

The 31-year-old is running as ward candidate because he is tired of complaining, and wants to see change.

Voting stations closed at 21:00 on Monday night.

From being a regular feature and, "... life of the party", on the Johannesburg social scene to ensuring service delivery in the "North", 31-year-old Mfumu Shilungwa Mhinga hopes to make a difference by standing as EFF ward candidate in the 2021 municipal elections.



"The opportunity came about, and my whole life I have been pro [someone else] and I feel like the people I resonate with most, we sit back in our lap of luxury, and we complain a lot, but we don't actually do anything.

"So, I decided to be an active citizen, and I am going to try to make a difference," Mhinga told News24 on Monday.

The 31-year-old spoke to News24 outside the Norscot Manor Recreational Centre in Johannesburg as the municipal elections were well under way.

Mhinga, who is the son of award-winning singer, songwriter Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Dr Mandlalele Mhinga, says that his main aim is basic service delivery.

"I resonate with young black people from the North. I am here for service delivery – the basic things like when your electricity or water goes off.

"These are the basic things I want to bring in and deliver the service – things that we pay for," he explained.

I am not just a party boy - Mhinga

The spotlight was shone on the 31-year-old when he began campaigning a few weeks with a few sceptical eyes due to his "party boy" image.

Mhinga, however, says he enjoys this notion because there is more to him than just parties.

"At the end of the day, I get things done. Even the parties that I throw, I get things done.

"I have been working in corporate my whole life, the little that people know about me is that I do party – but yes, that's because I post it on social media, but they do not know that I have been working in corporate, in tough positions, getting things done and I do not think this will be anything different," he said.

Mhinga further commended members of the youth who actively turned out to voting stations to make a difference.

News24 caught up with first-time voter Kamogelo Mogorosi, a student at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), who said, "... it was okay, nothing special.

"It feels good to be part of a big thing regarding the country, a lot of us are vouching for change, coming here and casting my vote is my way of being active in the change that I want to see for our future as a country," she said.

Second-time voter Nicole Pottek (23) says she showed up as a part of her democratic responsibility.

"I think it is really important that we all exercise that right and that freedom that so many people have fought for, and I hope that it causes some sort of change and empowers other parties to grow," she said.

Declan Jarvis (21) showed up with his sister, Erin (18), to vote, telling News24 that it felt good to be contributing towards a better society and future for the country.

"The main concern is load-shedding and water. Service has also been not sufficient lately," he explained.

He added that he was proud of his younger sister, a first-time voter and youth who has taken the, "... important decision to vote".