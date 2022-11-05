05 Nov

WATCH | Intercape bus carrying 46 passengers goes up in flames

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • An Intercape bus caught fire on Friday night.
  • The bus was on its way to Johannesburg from Cape Town.
  • No injuries were reported, but the luggage was damaged.

An Intercape Sleepliner coach carrying 46 passengers caught fire while travelling from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Friday night.

According to one of the passengers, they started smelling burnt wire while on the N1, three kilometres from Touws River around 22:50.

"We started seeing smoke coming from the engine, and that's when the bus driver tried to turn the bus around, trying to ensure our safety.

"But, unfortunately, he did not manage," the passenger said.

The bus allegedly stopped and would not restart.

"That's when the bus started burning. Luckily all of us managed to get out of the bus without any harm," added the passenger.

Another occupant who told News24 that they were too traumatised to comment, was travelling with their grandmother and son when the incident happened.

Only the luggage inside the coach was damaged as it was too dangerous to go inside the bus and retrieve it.

Van Tonder added that they waited for nearly two hours before the next bus arrived.

According to Intercape, another bus from Cape Town was organised to transport the passengers to Johannesburg.

"The cause of the fire [is] not yet determined," Intercape added.


