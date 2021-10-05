WATCH | IPID looking for man assaulted by police

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is looking for a man seen in a video being assaulted by two police officers.



In what appears to be an arrest, the man is dragged by the two officers from a yard to a police van.

One officer is dressed in uniform and the other in civilian clothes.

The man resists as the officers drag him to the police van. As he does so, the uniformed officer punches him in the stomach and face.

ALSO READ | 11 cops fired for 'high impact' crimes like rape and corruption - IPID

They continue to struggle until they reach the police van. Once there, the officer is seen slapping the man's face.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said the incident reportedly occurred in Mpumalanga but it was still unclear in which part of the province or when it happened.

"We have just tasked an investigator to trace the victim, obtain statements and open a docket."

She added it was unclear whether the man was arrested after the incident or not, saying IPID also wanted to make sure he had received medical assistance.