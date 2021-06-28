WATCH | IT equipment, documents perish in fire at police station in Pretoria

Authorities have launched an investigations into a fire that damaged parts of the SAPS offices in Rosslyn, Pretoria.

IT equipment and documents belonging to police detectives were destroyed in the blaze.

Tshwane Emergency Services firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

Tshwane Emergency Services firefighters have contained a fire that gutted parts of the SAPS offices in Rosslyn.

The fire was reported shortly after 15:00 on Monday.

City of Tshwane Emergency spokesperson Deputy Chief Charles Mabaso said a team of firefighters, three fire engines, a water tanker, and three light motor-vehicle were deployed to the scene.

"Information we received at the scene was that some IT items and other documents in the section of the police detectives were burnt. Firefighters eventually managed to extinguished the fire," Mabaso said.

Mabaso added that the cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Emergency personnel remained on the scene to prevent any flare-ups and to monitor the situation.