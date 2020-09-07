WATCH | 'It's about the dignity of black people' - EFF chairperson on shutdown protests

EFF chairperson Veronica Mente said the party's shutdown of Clicks is not about hair.

Mente says it is about dignity for black people.

She said Clicks management does not live the same lives as black people and couldn't grasp the insult.

The EFF's protest at Clicks is not about hair, but about the dignity of Black people, the party’s chairperson Veronica Mente said on the sidelines of a Clicks shutdown at Cape Town's Goodwood Mall.

"It's not about the hair. It's about the dignity of a black person. It's not respected," she said of the advertisement for TRESemme hair products.

"It's very easy for them to use a black person's dignity, drag it on the floor and use it as something that is not proper," said Mente.

This was after Clicks published an advertisement depicting a black women's hair as "dry and damaged" and a white woman's hair as "normal".

To Mente, the advertisement's message implied that black people's hair is "dirty", so the party decided to send its own message to express their dismay, and demand that Clicks name the people behind the advertisement, and that the retailer stay closed for five days.

Mente said the message in the advertisement is that only white hair is considered "proper".

Consciousness

She said the retailer said it had committed itself to consciousness workshops, but to the EFF the problem is embedded racism.

"They only know themselves," said Mente, adding that the top management at Clicks do not know the lived experiences of black people.

"They don't know what is an insult to black people," she said.



Earlier, a small group of EFF supporters had arrived at the Goodwood store and lined the door.

One of its former office bearers in the Western Cape, member Yusuf Joseph, was seen walking through the aisles inside the store.



The store's doors were then closed as staff in their blue uniforms and Covid-19 visors stood back nervously.

"I told them they will not be hurt," said Joseph, as more EFF supporters arrived and political songs started.

A cleaner was given hand instructions by the EFF supporters from outside to also stop doing what he was doing inside the store.

Business in the rest of the mall nearby, which includes a bank, a dentist, and a Pick 'n Pay continued, with a small contingent of security guards, and three police officers monitoring.

Those present included MP Nazier Paulsen, Ward councillors Theresa Jafta, and EFF provincial command team member Faranaaz Gaffoor.

The EFF pasted a page containing the party's letterhead, calling itself "management" in a message which read: "Urgent Notice: Dear valued customers, due to our racist advert that portrayed black people’s hair as inferior to those of White people’s hair, the store is temporarily closed until further notice. Regards, management."

Clicks itself has apologised and said it had suspended two people, and indicated via a lawyer's letter published on the EFF's Twitter account that it would not reveal the names of the people behind the TRESemme advertisement due to data privacy.



Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder apologised in an open letter said that the emotive responses had been mirrored by employees and management teams. An extraordinary board meeting was held this weekend and it was decided that its own and third party promotional content would be audited and there would be urgent diversity training.

"As a company we cannot change what happened, but we are learning from this," he wrote.

Court application

Its urgent application for a court interdict to stop the EFF from disrupting its business and intimidating staff and customers was dismissed with costs.

"No sane court would have allowed it," Mente told News24.

She said the Constitutional Court has ruled that aggrieved people have the right to protest.

"So they can never do anything that is above the ConCourt ruling," she said

Mente was earlier said to have chased a team from eNCA away when they were reading her statement with other media, on the grounds that the company had refused to cover their elective conference in 2019.

"Go, go, go," she said, as eNCA's reporter stood at the ready with her microphone, with its cameraperson filming. "You thought you were being dramatic."

The camera operator was rounded on by some of the supporters in a scuffle which he said included his camera and tripod being lifted up briefly and his shirt front being gripped as he was sworn at.

"I'm still shivering," he told News24 after the incident.

He said they had been invited to cover the protest.