WATCH | 'It’s been a very good summer!': Holidaymakers flock to Western Cape beaches

Lisalee Solomons and Nicole McCain
  • Scores of people took advantage of the heat and flocked to beaches across the province. 
  • Plettenberg Bay Tourism’s Patty Butterworth said the seaside town has had a bustling summer season so far.
  • In Cape Town, law enforcement officers have been hard at work policing alcohol consumption on beaches.

Holidaymakers from across the country have flocked to Western Cape beaches to cool off as temperatures soar over the festive season. 

Plettenberg Bay Tourism’s Patty Butterworth said the seaside town has experienced a bustling summer season so far, despite initial concerns that tourists may stay away following shark attacks earlier in the year.

The town has since implemented a shark awareness programme and the municipality has partnered with Shark Spotters.

Other measures, such as cameras and a new alarm system, had also been introduced to assist with shark awareness, Butterworth said.

She said accommodation in the town had been largely booked out, but the exact number of visitors had yet to be established.

"The beaches have been very busy. There are lots of swimmers, surfers, and body-boarders in the water,” Butterworth said.

A number of holidaymakers had also taken advantage of river activities and visiting local shops.

"It’s been a very good summer. We’re not yet back to pre-Covid-19 numbers, but the season has been better than expected," she said. 

Mother City beaches were also filled with holidaymakers, with the City of Cape Town forced to close off a number of parking areas as they reached capacity.

"Our beaches were incredibly busy, but no major incidents were reported. As expected, alcohol consumption proved problematic once more," said Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith.

According to Smith, the City’s Liquor Enforcement Unit had confiscated 14 088 bottles of alcohol, amounting to 7 043 litres, over just 10 days.

Holidaymakers enjoying the beaches.

"Sadly, these statistics trump the 2019 figures by quite a stretch. Back then, we were on just over four thousand litres, and half the number of bottles confiscated thus far this year.

"Alcohol confiscations are a big talking point each year, and while many make light of it, it is actually an indictment on our society and its dysfunctional relationship with alcohol," he said.

Smith reminded the public that alcohol is prohibited in public open spaces, including beaches.

Meanwhile, the popular Strandfontein Pavilion was also a hive of activity this week, as packed vehicles pulled up at the beach filled with eagerly excited children wanting to make their way to the water.

However, many drivers had to practice patience as there was an abundance of Law Enforcement officials stopping each vehicle to check licences and make sure no one slipped in any illegal substances or alcohol. 

Residents enjoying the beach during the festive season.

The Smith family from Mitchells Plain said they weren't sure if they would be able to get a spot on the beach, because traffic heading out of the area was a "nightmare."

"I think we spent about two hours in traffic trying to get to the Pavilion because the kids wanted to be by the pool, and we didn't have petrol money to drive to Sea Point pools, so this was a cheaper option for us," Simone Smith said.

Holidaymakers enjoying the beaches.

She added that when they got to the pavilion, they had been forced to queue, as there were lots of traffic officers stopping and searching every car.

"That was also annoying because the delay in getting to the beach felt more like a long trek."

For Lauren Jacobs and her four-year-old son, being able to be on the beach was a ''breath of fresh air". She said it was a "relief" that the pavilion was open, considering some of beaches had been closed because of sewage issues.

"I thought, since the sewage flowed into Muizenberg, it might also hit Strandfontein Pavilion which would then mean the beach would've probably been closed. Thank heavens that was not the case and the kids could enjoy themselves freely.

"I'm also happy there was lots of visible life guards on the beach which made the experience even more great."


