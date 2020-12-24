50m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | It's Christmas time at the zoo

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Every year the National Zoological Garden of South Africa in Pretoria celebrates Christmas by giving edible presents to some of the animals. 
  • In 2020, Tiago, a 3-month-old giraffe was spoilt with tasty treats, while the alpacas were given a medley of their favourite vegetables. 
  • The zoo is open for business during the festive season, with Covid-19 protocols in place.

Christmas came early at the National Zoological Garden of South Africa in Pretoria when Tiago, a 3-month-old giraffe was spoilt with tasty treats.

Every year, the zoo celebrates different animals, giving them their favourite food as a Christmas present.

READ | Animals starved to death at Bloemfontein Zoo, SPCA calls for permanent closure

This year, the alpacas and giraffes got a turn, particularly the newest addition to the giraffe family, the not-so-little Tiago.

On Wednesday, Tiago received a large helping of mulberry leaves and a lot of attention from visitors to boot. It's his very first Christmas.

Giraffe, Tiago
Tiago and his mom enjoy mulberry leaves at the Zoo in Pretoria.
News24 News24/ Alex Mitchley

His parents, who spent most of the time eating elsewhere in their enclosure, also made an appearance when the mulberry tree branches were brought out.

Tiago, who is clearly an observant and friendly giraffe with a wonderful temperament, also became playful while eating the mulberry leaves.

Giraffe
Giraffe enjoying mulberry leaves at the Zoo in Pretoria
News24 News24/ Alex Mitchley
Giraffe
The whole Giraffe family at the Zoo in Pretoria.
News24 News24/ Alex Mitchley

Meanwhile, over at the alpaca enclosure, Choccie and her entourage were gifted with a medley of vegetables, including cabbage, spinach and carrots, served on a bed of banana leaves.

This is the alpacas' first Christmas in a new enclosure, perfectly suited for the South American camelid mammals, which are often confused for llamas.

alpacas
The alpacas at the Pretoria Zoo enjoying their Christmas present.
News24 News24/ Alex Mitchley

Phuti Maffodi, a curator at the zoo, said the public were welcome to visit and that protocols were put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Popular animals at the zoo include gorillas, lions, tigers, elephants as well as chimpanzees.

Maffodi added that people also enjoy visiting the aquarium and reptile park within the zoo.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautenganimalsfestive season
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9833 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8651 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3349 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.63
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
19.86
(-0.83)
ZAR/EUR
17.84
(-0.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.12
(-0.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.18)
Gold
1875.14
(+0.17)
Silver
25.72
(+0.72)
Platinum
1022.00
(+0.99)
Brent Crude
51.15
(+2.15)
Palladium
2317.00
(+0.46)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo