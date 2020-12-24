WATCH | It's Christmas time at the zoo

Every year the National Zoological Garden of South Africa in Pretoria celebrates Christmas by giving edible presents to some of the animals.

In 2020, Tiago, a 3-month-old giraffe was spoilt with tasty treats, while the alpacas were given a medley of their favourite vegetables.

The zoo is open for business during the festive season, with Covid-19 protocols in place.

Every year, the zoo celebrates different animals, giving them their favourite food as a Christmas present.

This year, the alpacas and giraffes got a turn, particularly the newest addition to the giraffe family, the not-so-little Tiago.

On Wednesday, Tiago received a large helping of mulberry leaves and a lot of attention from visitors to boot. It's his very first Christmas.

His parents, who spent most of the time eating elsewhere in their enclosure, also made an appearance when the mulberry tree branches were brought out.

Tiago, who is clearly an observant and friendly giraffe with a wonderful temperament, also became playful while eating the mulberry leaves.

Meanwhile, over at the alpaca enclosure, Choccie and her entourage were gifted with a medley of vegetables, including cabbage, spinach and carrots, served on a bed of banana leaves.

This is the alpacas' first Christmas in a new enclosure, perfectly suited for the South American camelid mammals, which are often confused for llamas.

Phuti Maffodi, a curator at the zoo, said the public were welcome to visit and that protocols were put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Popular animals at the zoo include gorillas, lions, tigers, elephants as well as chimpanzees.

Maffodi added that people also enjoy visiting the aquarium and reptile park within the zoo.

