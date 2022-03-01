1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | I've worn my uniform, badge with pride for 41 years, says JMPD's Wayne Minnaar as he retires

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo and Alfonso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Superintendent Wayne Minnaar has retired after 41 years of service.
  • A surprise farewell party for Minnaar was held at the department's headquarters in Martindale.
  • Minnaar was honoured with a prestige JMPD plaque including a series of gifts from his former colleagues and field workers.

Superintendent Wayne Minnaar of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has been hailed as an ethical leader who served the department with loyalty and dignity for 41 years of "honourable service". 

Minnaar was greeted with a bittersweet moment when he arrived at a ceremonial roadblock at the Martindale Public Safety Headquarters in Monday for his surprise farewell party.

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, MMC for public safety, David Tembe, and MMC for environment and infrastructure services, Michael Sun, headed the delegation outside the offices.

Minnaar said his final goodbyes to motorists and employees along the roadblock.

Wayne Minnaar , Dr Phalatse, Tembe
Superintendent Wayne Minnaar poses with (far left) Angie Mokasi, Dr Mpho Phalatse, David Tembe and Michael Sun.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

The headquarters was filled with colleagues, family, and members of the media who expressed how exceptional Minnaar was in the department.

They said he demonstrated admiration for individuals he worked with and for those who helped him serve the City.

While Minnaar appeared to be pleased with his decision to retire, the farewell was bittersweet for him.

He struggled to accept that he would be leaving one of the most important departments he had served for so long as well as the City of Johannesburg as a whole, where he had served since 1981. 

He said: 

I have become so accustomed to the streets and roads of Johannesburg and the surrounding areas. But it is Braamfontein that breaks my heart the most. This is one place I will miss so much, seeing that it was where I began my career as an officer at the age of 22.

Minnaar said he had always stood by his words to serve and protect the elderly and children and that he had done so with honour, valour and integrity.

"I have worn my uniform and badge with pride for 41 years and as I retire, I can look back on the service I gave to the citizens of Johannesburg with pride," Minnaar said.

During the ceremonial roadblock, Superintendent Michael Botolo told News24 that he was saddened by Minnaar leaving, but had taken time to recognise the impact Minnaar had had on his life.

"Right now, I'm going through a lot of emotions. I am responsible for roadblocks that happen cross the city. Through this, I had the pleasure to work closely with Minnaar. What I will miss the most is his education and eagerness to engage and communicate with others with kindness," said Botolo.

Wayne Minnaar
Spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Department Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

As the ceremony began inside the hall, the heartfelt messages for Minnaar continued to pour in.

Acting Chief Chaplain Seelan Govender expressed gratitude to Minnaar for setting an ethical standard that required officers to respect the law and encouraged individuals to do the right thing by reporting correct and formal complaints.

"Minnaar will be remembered as a trustworthy leader for the rest of his life," Govender said.

Hlula Msimang, department for public safety head, hailed Minnaar as a person who would always be held up as an example for those to come after him, and whose name would be at the forefront of JMPD history.

READ | Former energy deputy minister Thembisile Majola appointed SSA Director-General

Sun said Minnaar's career at the JMPD would undoubtedly be remembered as 41 golden years.

During the farewell ceremony, Minnaar was described as kind, patient, courageous, dedicated, impartial and honest and that it was through these qualities that he catapulted himself to even greater heights and brilliance in his career.

He not only inspired, but also educated, informed, and enlightened those around him in the most fashionable way, said Phalatse.

Wayne Minnaar
JMPD prestigious award to Superintendent Wayne Minnaar
Dr Mpho Phalatse
City of Johannesburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse giving an interview outside the headquarters.
Wayne Minnaar , David Tembe,
Wayne Minnaar is handed an award by the MMC David Tembe and Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse.
Wayne Minnaar Dr Mpho Phalatse
Spokesperson of the JMPD Wayne Minnaar shaking hands with City of Johannesburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatsi
Wayne Minnaar
Dr Mpho Phalatsi and Wayne Minnaar engaging with JMPD patrollers
Wayne Minnaar , Dr Mpho Phalatsi
Wayne Minnaar enaged with passengers and the driver during the blockade.
Wayne Minnaar , Xolani Fihla
Newly appointed Spokesperson of JMPD Xolani Fihla and Wayne Minnaar .
JMPD
Picture collection of Wanye Mannaar.

According to Phalatse, "Minnaar has been an exceptional civil servant who has remained true to himself without compromising his own ideals, principles and values."

"He has so much more to teach our youth and the younger trainees. He still needs to educate residents in the City of Johannesburg about what is good and wrong. We can't afford to lose people of this calibre, especially when they want to work, but the system is working against them," Phalatse added.

Minnaar agreed with Phalatse when she said he would always have a place, especially among people who could benefit from the knowledge he had gathered over the years.

SATURDAY PROFILE | Outgoing SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo: 'I feel sorry for journalists'

Minnaar aspired to return and work on other initiatives, particularly disseminating information and teaching the community; however, he said he was pleased to welcome Xolani Fihla into the new position.

Minnaar was presented with a short presentation slide of his days in the department and in the field and was also handed an award and numerous gifts from his colleagues.

The JMPD twitter account posted a thread documenting Minnaar's journey at the department.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jmpdwayne minnaarjohannesburggauteng
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 2101 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 3408 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.35
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.48
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,924.11
+0.8%
Silver
25.00
+2.2%
Palladium
2,579.50
+3.5%
Platinum
1,047.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
97.97
+3.9%
Top 40
70,584
+1.4%
All Share
77,111
+1.3%
Resource 10
86,939
+3.1%
Industrial 25
85,806
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,137
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

20m ago

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo