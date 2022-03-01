WATCH | I've worn my uniform, badge with pride for 41 years, says JMPD's Wayne Minnaar as he retires

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Superintendent Wayne Minnaar has retired after 41 years of service.

A surprise farewell party for Minnaar was held at the department's headquarters in Martindale.

Minnaar was honoured with a prestige JMPD plaque including a series of gifts from his former colleagues and field workers.

Superintendent Wayne Minnaar of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has been hailed as an ethical leader who served the department with loyalty and dignity for 41 years of "honourable service".

Minnaar was greeted with a bittersweet moment when he arrived at a ceremonial roadblock at the Martindale Public Safety Headquarters in Monday for his surprise farewell party.

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, MMC for public safety, David Tembe, and MMC for environment and infrastructure services, Michael Sun, headed the delegation outside the offices.

Minnaar said his final goodbyes to motorists and employees along the roadblock.

The headquarters was filled with colleagues, family, and members of the media who expressed how exceptional Minnaar was in the department.

They said he demonstrated admiration for individuals he worked with and for those who helped him serve the City.

While Minnaar appeared to be pleased with his decision to retire, the farewell was bittersweet for him.

He struggled to accept that he would be leaving one of the most important departments he had served for so long as well as the City of Johannesburg as a whole, where he had served since 1981.

He said:

I have become so accustomed to the streets and roads of Johannesburg and the surrounding areas. But it is Braamfontein that breaks my heart the most. This is one place I will miss so much, seeing that it was where I began my career as an officer at the age of 22.

Minnaar said he had always stood by his words to serve and protect the elderly and children and that he had done so with honour, valour and integrity.

"I have worn my uniform and badge with pride for 41 years and as I retire, I can look back on the service I gave to the citizens of Johannesburg with pride," Minnaar said.

During the ceremonial roadblock, Superintendent Michael Botolo told News24 that he was saddened by Minnaar leaving, but had taken time to recognise the impact Minnaar had had on his life.

"Right now, I'm going through a lot of emotions. I am responsible for roadblocks that happen cross the city. Through this, I had the pleasure to work closely with Minnaar. What I will miss the most is his education and eagerness to engage and communicate with others with kindness," said Botolo.

As the ceremony began inside the hall, the heartfelt messages for Minnaar continued to pour in.

Acting Chief Chaplain Seelan Govender expressed gratitude to Minnaar for setting an ethical standard that required officers to respect the law and encouraged individuals to do the right thing by reporting correct and formal complaints.

"Minnaar will be remembered as a trustworthy leader for the rest of his life," Govender said.

Hlula Msimang, department for public safety head, hailed Minnaar as a person who would always be held up as an example for those to come after him, and whose name would be at the forefront of JMPD history.

Sun said Minnaar's career at the JMPD would undoubtedly be remembered as 41 golden years.

During the farewell ceremony, Minnaar was described as kind, patient, courageous, dedicated, impartial and honest and that it was through these qualities that he catapulted himself to even greater heights and brilliance in his career.

He not only inspired, but also educated, informed, and enlightened those around him in the most fashionable way, said Phalatse.

According to Phalatse, "Minnaar has been an exceptional civil servant who has remained true to himself without compromising his own ideals, principles and values."

"He has so much more to teach our youth and the younger trainees. He still needs to educate residents in the City of Johannesburg about what is good and wrong. We can't afford to lose people of this calibre, especially when they want to work, but the system is working against them," Phalatse added.

Minnaar agreed with Phalatse when she said he would always have a place, especially among people who could benefit from the knowledge he had gathered over the years.

Minnaar aspired to return and work on other initiatives, particularly disseminating information and teaching the community; however, he said he was pleased to welcome Xolani Fihla into the new position.

Minnaar was presented with a short presentation slide of his days in the department and in the field and was also handed an award and numerous gifts from his colleagues.

The JMPD twitter account posted a thread documenting Minnaar's journey at the department.

In 1983 he had the opportunity to work at the Freeway Patrol Unit, where he worked for eight years.



