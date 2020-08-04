36m ago

SEE | Jaguar sports car crashes into Cape Town cafe

Jenna Etheridge
  • A Jaguar sports car ended up in the outside dining area of a Cape Town cafe on Tuesday morning.
  • Pictures of the incident went viral on social media.
  • No injuries were reported.

Patrons at a Constantia restaurant in Cape Town got a dishing of fast food on Tuesday morning when a Jaguar sports car unexpectedly crashed into the outside dining area.

The white Jaguar F-Type, which retails from about R1.2 million, ended up bonnet first under the awning of the Botanicum Cafe and Grill.

The cause of the accident is unclear, but the City of Cape Town said no injuries were reported.

"It is alleged that the driver accelerated instead of braking," said Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan.

She added no injuries were reported and the Diep River police had recorded the incident.

Photos going viral on social media showed chairs and a decorative tree on their side, a skew awning and a bollard lying flat under one of the rear wheels.

CCTV footage, with a time tag of 10:58, showed the vehicle making a gentle left turn in the parking area before the crash.

The restaurant opted not to comment but posted a photo of the car among its tables with the caption: "Steve our delivery driver has some explaining to do."

