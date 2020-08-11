WATCH | Jewellery store robbed in Bryanston

Six people entered the Nicol Way shopping centre and proceeded to rob a jewellery store.

Police have launched a manhunt for six people, who allegedly robbed a jewellery store in Bryanston, and then opened fire as they made their way out of the shopping centre.

According to police, the robbers - at least two were carrying firearms - entered the Nicol Way shopping centre on Tuesday morning.

They broke the store's display window, using housebreaking implements, and made off with a number of luxury wrist watches.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the brands and value of the watches are yet to be determined.

Peters added that the robbers allegedly fired shots as they ran out of the centre and fled the scene in a white Golf GTI and a white Renault.

The registration numbers of the vehicles are unknown."No injuries were reported," Peters said. Peters said a search for the robbers is under way, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.