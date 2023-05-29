WATCH | JMPD officers heard 'encouraging' Audi RS3 motorist to drive at high speed

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it is difficult to take action against two officers seemingly urging a motorist to drive fast, as they are not easily identifiable.



In a video making rounds on social media, the two officers are heard asking an Audi RS3 motorist to drive at high speed.



The officers, whose faces are not shown in the video, are heard complimenting the car before asking how fast it can go.

"I love this vehicle. Is it on sports (mode)?" asked the officers. Shortly after that, the driver starts the car, and the police are heard saying,"Nazo, nazo", which loosely translates to, "There we go."

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: "From viewing the video, it is difficult to identify the officers, and it will make it difficult for any action to be currently taken."

He said the department would need more information about when and where the incident happened for a comprehensive investigation to be carried out.

He added that the behaviour of the officers and motorist was unacceptable.

"JMPD does not approve of this type of behaviour from the motorist and ... especially from the officers, who are expected to know better. They are entrusted to uphold the law and ensure that compliance is adhered to at all times," Fihla said.