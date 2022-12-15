WATCH | Jobs for domestic workers on the decline in SA

Domestic workers are feeling the knock-on effects of high inflation and soaring fuel prices, with the number of workers employed having declined in the past quarter.

Statistics South Africa's most recent report says as many as 32 000 domestic workers are unemployed.

The layoffs have been attributed to fuel prices and inflation, as well as employers emigrating.

The South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers' Union says it is inundated with calls daily from domestic workers who have lost their jobs.

A spokesperson for the union said domestic workers were often laid off without employers having given them notice, and without being paid leave or given a severance package.



