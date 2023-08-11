1h ago

WATCH | Joburg businessman arrested over illegal water connection claims, outstanding R6m electricity bill

Yoliswa Sobuwa
  • The City of Johannesburg embarked on a drive to cut off services to defaulting individuals and businesses, including government properties.
  • One of the defaulting businesses allegedly owes the metro over R6 million for electricity.
  • One man was arrested after allegedly reconnecting his water supply illegally.

A Gauteng businessman was arrested on Friday afternoon for defaulting on his electricity, water, and rates account. According to City Power, he owes R6.4 million for electricity alone.

On Friday, City of Johannesburg city manager, Floyd Brink, led an operation to cut off defaulting customers. 

According to the City, targeted customers included businesses, high-end users, and some government departments. The first stop was at FWG Properties CC in Stormill, western Johannesburg. The owner tried to resist arrest. The water supply to the property was stopped after the bill remained unpaid in May. It's alleged the business had the supply illegally restored.

"You show me where I have been disconnected. I have not done anything wrong. The electricity account has been under dispute. I am not running my factory because there is no electricity. We have been in a huge financial situation because of load shedding. You destroyed my business," he said while on the phone, trying to call his lawyer.

He then demanded a warrant of arrest. The metro police officers told him he could meet with his lawyer at the police station.

Brink said the city had warned the businessman to settle his account.

"We have given this gentleman more than a few occasions to sort out his accounts. There was even a court order. We did a level 1 water disconnection in May as he owed more than R40 000. He reconnected himself and claimed to have made a payment of R12 000," he said.

Brink said there was a serious issue of theft and malicious damage to the city's property.

"We are going to remove our meters and all our infrastructure from this building," he said.

The operation continued, with the city's officials moving to other sites.

