WATCH | Joburg emergency officials monitor fireworks safety ahead of New Year celebrations

accreditation
Ditiro Selepe
  • Johannesburg residents are preparing to start the new year with a bang.
  • Emergency officials in the metro have set stringent regulations for the sale of selling fireworks. 
  • Authorities checked business permits and had functioning fire extinguishers in case of emergency.

As Johannesburg residents prepare to start the new year with a bang, with businesses stocking up on fireworks, the metro's emergency officials checked in on businesses to ensure they were abiding by stringent regulations.

Business owners must have updated permits to sell fireworks and must store them in a safe place.

The metro's Emergency Management MS visited Alexandra, south of Johannesburg, on Friday as part of its fireworks and safety campaign.

According to EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba, the campaign is to ensure businesses have permits and adhere to the safety laws.

"We check that businesses selling fireworks have the proper storage. Businesses must store fireworks in a glass cabinet out of reach of customers," Radebe-Kgiba told News24. 

Authorities checked that each business premises had functioning fire extinguishers in case of emergency. 

"These fire extinguishers need to be serviced every year. We had cases where businesses had old permits, and their stock was confiscated," Radebe-Kgiba said. 

She said these requirements are necessary as they reduce the number of incidents during the peak holiday season.

Emergency services encouraged the public to prioritise safety as they bring in the new year.

"Residents should adhere to the designated time to set off fireworks and ensure an adult is present at all times," Radebe-Kgiba said. 

