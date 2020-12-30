47m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Julius Malema seemingly parties it up over Christmas with little regard for Covid-19 rules

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • EFF leader Julius Malema posted pictures on social media of what appeared to be a family Christmas Day party and many partygoers seemed to have little regard for social distancing.
  • Reported Covid-19 infections in Limpopo have been rising.
  • Malema and the EFF have been proponents of stricter lockdowns to help curb the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19.

One of the biggest political proponents of a strict lockdown has seemingly been partying it up during the festive season – and has posted a video on social media to flaunt it.

In July, EFF leader Julius Malema criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic after Ramaphosa announced a relaxation of lockdown restrictions, saying a failure to return to the stricter level five lockdown would lead to thousands of "poor black lives" lost.

This was days after he was pictured maskless, side by side with mourners at Zindzi Mandela's funeral.

READ MORE | Malema criticises 'hypocrite' Ramaphosa's handling of Covid-19 pandemic

A Polokwane local who claimed to be close to Malema said the politician threw several well-attended parties in that city recently.

A long video was posted on Christmas Day of a party, said to have taken place at his family home, which showed a number of older attendees and children. There was singing and dancing at the party, but only about four or five people dancing in a group could be seen wearing masks in the video.

It appeared to have been a Christmas Day party. Malema posted: "The Malemas. Family affairs." Once or twice, the camera turned to show Malema himself.

The party seemed to have taken place in a covered outside entertainment area and not all the people at the party were at least 1.5 metres apart, as required by government regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

More party videos

There were also other videos, said to have been taken on Sunday at a venue just outside Polokwane, called Mekete. One showed Malema - sans a face mask - dancing and singing on stage with musicians, and another one where he danced with a group of people while holding a champagne flute.

It was not clear from the video whether the venue was outside or not, or how good the ventilation was.

Only one person could be seen wearing a mask, and there appeared to be very little social distancing.

The videos were posted on Malema's Instagram account four days ago, but some were deleted after the video clips went viral.

People on social media said that the videos were old, but the presence of some masked partygoers attest to the fact that the videos were shot during the pandemic as regulations on social distancing and mask wearing were in place. 

In another video, it was clear that the party took place outside, but partygoers were touching one another as they danced.

News24 asked virology expert Francois Venter, director of Ezintsha at Wits University, to give his opinion on the safety of the parties after viewing the videos.

He said: 

Indoor events are associated with almost all the super-spreading events, but physical distancing is a key component of protecting yourself. I think we all want human contact so badly, but we have seen politicians and people responsible for messaging across the world straying repeatedly, and it undermines public trust in the messaging.

He said although outdoors was safer than indoors, parties were not wise during a pandemic.

Yesterday, the EFF reposted a video of Malema a few months back at a physical press conference, calling for more soldiers on the street to enforce the lockdown, as well as for a stricter lockdown.

On Monday night, Ramaphosa announced a tightening of lockdown regulations to try stem the runaway spread of the virus. In his speech, he warned that gatherings over Christmas with family members were super-spreading events. 

The president said:

The rapid rise in infections is being fuelled by so-called super-spreader events, including like end-of-year functions, family and social gatherings, and music and cultural events.

Malema could not be reached by phone on several occasions and text messages from News24 went unanswered. His comment will be added as soon as he responds.

EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini told News24 he had not seen Malema's social posts and did not want to comment.

He did, however, add that the EFF had asked people to be responsible. "We say people must stay at home with family."

Dlamini asked to see the videos and was sent the links and the videos, but did not immediately respond to them.

The EFF has cancelled its usual year-end party for elderly people citing Covid-19 concerns, instead choosing to deliver gifts to people's homes.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mandy Wiener | The tough conversations we need to have to celebrate Christmas this year
Soldiers may be back on SA's streets to help police enforce lockdown rules - Cele
Level 3: Tshwane closes recreational facilities, nature reserves remain open
Read more on:
julius malemalimpopopolokwanecoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11924 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10235 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3951 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.64
(+0.38)
ZAR/GBP
19.92
(-0.32)
ZAR/EUR
18.01
(+0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.24
(-0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.18)
Gold
1881.64
(+0.18)
Silver
26.30
(+0.59)
Platinum
1067.00
(+1.90)
Brent Crude
51.24
(+0.65)
Palladium
2350.00
(+1.01)
All Share
59616.31
(+0.62)
Top 40
54596.86
(+0.74)
Financial 15
12138.97
(+0.23)
Industrial 25
78288.96
(+1.17)
Resource 10
57639.11
(+0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo