WATCH | Kenton-on-Sea waiter blows customers away with Andrea Bocelli classic

A Kenton-on-Sea waiter has stolen the hearts of customers at a local pizza place with his singing.

Mteto Maphoyi won them over after he started singing Andrea Bocelli's Con Te Partiro .

Maphoyi has had the opportunity to showcase his talents beyond South Africa's borders.

A Kenton-on-Sea waiter with exceptional vocal cords has become the talk of the town following his surprise rendition of Con Te Partiro (Time To Say Goodbye) at a local pizza place where he works.



The 33-year-old Mteto Maphoyi stole the hearts Pizzarella customers when he turned on his speaker and started singing the Andrea Bocelli song for the crowd.

According to Maphoyi, his singing gig began on 22 December 2020 when an Italian customer visited their restaurant.

"While welcoming the customers, I realised that this one guy spoke Italian. I told him that I could not speak his language however, I can sing in Italian," giggled Maphoyi.

After offering them a table and their meal, he began singing for them. Much to Maphoyi's surprise, other customers started cheering him on as he sang.

"After that performance, the owners of Pizzarella allowed me the opportunity to sing for the customers on a regular basis."

The Hermanus-born singer said that he has always had a passion for opera music. He has done performances for the Cape Town, Johannesburg opera and had the opportunity to also sing abroad.

Maphoyi added that customers usually tip him at the end of his performances as a sign of gratitude.

"I don't expect them to tip me for singing. This is my passion, and I enjoy entertaining people," he told News24.

His biggest tip was from a regular customer, Julian Thorrold, who gave him R1 300.

Thorrold, who happened to be at the restaurant, described Maphoyi as an "incredible singer".

"After hearing about Mteto's life story, we couldn't help but fall in love with his talent," said Thorrold.

Following the performance, Thorrold booked Maphoyi to sing for his family and friends last Christmas Eve at their family dinning room.

"He made our evening extra special. He was absolutely incredible," Thorrold added.

