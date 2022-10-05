8h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Killed on holiday in SA: Wife held murdered German tourist in his final moments

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A German tourist was shot and killed en route to the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.
  • His wife and his best friend held onto him until he took his last breath, Mdluli Safari Lodge manager told News24.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to visit the province on Wednesday.

A 67-year-old German tourist was gunned down in Mpumalanga leaving his wife distraught and his friends devastated.

The tourists were driving from the Drakensberg to their accommodation at Mdluli Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park when they were ambushed by armed men.

The attackers sped off in their VW Caddy after shooting the driver through the window when he refused to open the vehicle's doors.  

Chris Schalkwyk, the executive manager of Mdluli Safari Lodge, told News24 he arrived at the scene at around 17:00.

The driver died on the scene as his wife and his best friend, whose identities were withheld at their request, held onto him until he took his last breaths, said Schalkwyk.

"His wife is distraught," he said, adding that the friends are "devastated and shocked".

Chris Schalkwyk drives past the scene of an attemp
Chris Schalkwyk drives past the scene of an attempted highjacking which saw a German national murdered outside Hazyview, Mpumalanga, 4 October 2022. Schalkwyk is the manager of Mdluli Safari Lodge and was one of the first on scene after the incident occurred. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia/News24

"They are devastated because they are life-long friends, travelled together and looked forward to the trip.”

Schalkwyk said after an eight-hour drive from the Drakensberg, the group stopped to change drivers.

"We believe that at this moment, while changing drivers, some opportunistic criminals noticed the tourists and started following them".

They were then ambushed in their Hyundai Staria as they approached a speed bump about 3km from Numbi Gate in Numbi.

READ | German tourist shooting: R50 000 reward offered for information on fatal attack

“The hijackers stopped in front of them and forced them to come to a stop."

Schalkwyk said two armed men approached the passenger and driver before shooting the driver, who refused to open the door.

The vehicle then reversed and crashed into the wall of Heroes Academy School wall.

"The car came to a standstill close to a water tank and the attackers fled the scene empty-handed," he said.

Manhunt for criminals continues

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Police Minister Bheki Cele would visit the province on Wednesday.

He said no arrests had been made, but police had intensified their investigation.

The German Embassy in South Africa said it was working with local authorities, and was offering support to the three surviving tourists.

"Our consular team is taking care of the tourists that were affected," said spokesperson Christopher Schmidt.

Meanwhile, the Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism (KLCBT) has put out a R50 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the criminals.

"We've had private security and cameras on that road since April, and no incidents have been reported since. This stuff can happen anywhere in the world. Today is our bad day," said KLCBT CEO Linda Grimbeek.

Blow to tourism

Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla urged tourists to be cautious and only stop at safe, designated areas.

He said the shooting hampered efforts to promote tourism and as a result also threatened the livelihoods of workers and small business owners in the sector.

“Tourism is a huge employer in a region with some of the highest unemployment rates in the country,” said Phaahla.

South Africa attracts a number of tourists from Germany, said South African Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo.

“As a sector, we are aware that crime tops the list of factors that tourists have raised as a concern when choosing South Africa as a destination," he said.

Broken glass is visible from an attempted highjacking which saw a German national murdered outside Hazyview, Mpumalanga, 4 October 2022. The man was shot through the windscreen of his vehicle during an attempted highjacking. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia/News24
Car with shattered windows and crash damage
A German tourist was shot and killed in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon.

“The protection of all tourists is immensely important to us and therefore we continue to consult the South African Police Service and all related authorities in this regard,” he added.

Tourism industry leaders will be meeting with the country's security cluster to discuss ways to help bolster tourism safety, said Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa. 

“Violence against tourists is equivalent to economic crimes such as stealing copper cables and gold, and something must be done urgently,” Tshivhengwa said.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she would engage with ministers in the security cluster to ensure the safety of tourists.

She added that her department would also intensify its campaign to market South Africa internationally as a tourism destination.

- additional reporting by Cebelihle Bhengu and Tebogo Monama

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangashootingstourismcrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 676 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 8083 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 973 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.77
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.20
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.63
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,712.07
-0.8%
Silver
20.50
-2.7%
Palladium
2,306.00
-0.7%
Platinum
924.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
91.80
+3.2%
Top 40
59,299
-0.9%
All Share
65,719
-0.9%
Resource 10
63,598
-1.5%
Industrial 25
79,626
-0.6%
Financial 15
13,959
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

4h ago

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo