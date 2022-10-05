WATCH | Killed on holiday in SA: Wife held murdered German tourist in his final moments

A German tourist was shot and killed en route to the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

His wife and his best friend held onto him until he took his last breath, Mdluli Safari Lodge manager told News24.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to visit the province on Wednesday.

A 67-year-old German tourist was gunned down in Mpumalanga leaving his wife distraught and his friends devastated.

The tourists were driving from the Drakensberg to their accommodation at Mdluli Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park when they were ambushed by armed men.

The attackers sped off in their VW Caddy after shooting the driver through the window when he refused to open the vehicle's doors.

Chris Schalkwyk, the executive manager of Mdluli Safari Lodge, told News24 he arrived at the scene at around 17:00.

The driver died on the scene as his wife and his best friend, whose identities were withheld at their request, held onto him until he took his last breaths, said Schalkwyk.

"His wife is distraught," he said, adding that the friends are "devastated and shocked".

"They are devastated because they are life-long friends, travelled together and looked forward to the trip.”

Schalkwyk said after an eight-hour drive from the Drakensberg, the group stopped to change drivers.

"We believe that at this moment, while changing drivers, some opportunistic criminals noticed the tourists and started following them".

They were then ambushed in their Hyundai Staria as they approached a speed bump about 3km from Numbi Gate in Numbi.

“The hijackers stopped in front of them and forced them to come to a stop."

Schalkwyk said two armed men approached the passenger and driver before shooting the driver, who refused to open the door.

The vehicle then reversed and crashed into the wall of Heroes Academy School wall.

"The car came to a standstill close to a water tank and the attackers fled the scene empty-handed," he said.

Manhunt for criminals continues

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Police Minister Bheki Cele would visit the province on Wednesday.

He said no arrests had been made, but police had intensified their investigation.

The German Embassy in South Africa said it was working with local authorities, and was offering support to the three surviving tourists.

"Our consular team is taking care of the tourists that were affected," said spokesperson Christopher Schmidt.

Concerning the tragic incident involving the death of a German tourist in Mpumalanga, the Embassy is in close contact with the SA authorities. Our consular team is providing consular assistance.

We are grateful for the condolences by Minister Sisulu and @Tourism_gov_za. https://t.co/nufrivK2es — Germany in SA (@GermanEmbassySA) October 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism (KLCBT) has put out a R50 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the criminals.

"We've had private security and cameras on that road since April, and no incidents have been reported since. This stuff can happen anywhere in the world. Today is our bad day," said KLCBT CEO Linda Grimbeek.

Blow to tourism

Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla urged tourists to be cautious and only stop at safe, designated areas.

He said the shooting hampered efforts to promote tourism and as a result also threatened the livelihoods of workers and small business owners in the sector.

“Tourism is a huge employer in a region with some of the highest unemployment rates in the country,” said Phaahla.

South Africa attracts a number of tourists from Germany, said South African Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo.

“As a sector, we are aware that crime tops the list of factors that tourists have raised as a concern when choosing South Africa as a destination," he said.

PHOTO: Supplied by Mpumalanga SAPS

“The protection of all tourists is immensely important to us and therefore we continue to consult the South African Police Service and all related authorities in this regard,” he added.

Tourism industry leaders will be meeting with the country's security cluster to discuss ways to help bolster tourism safety, said Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa.

“Violence against tourists is equivalent to economic crimes such as stealing copper cables and gold, and something must be done urgently,” Tshivhengwa said.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she would engage with ministers in the security cluster to ensure the safety of tourists.

She added that her department would also intensify its campaign to market South Africa internationally as a tourism destination.

- additional reporting by Cebelihle Bhengu and Tebogo Monama