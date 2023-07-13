WATCH | KwaNobuhle residents fearful after yet another mass shooting rocks the community

Locals are reeling in shock following a mass shooting in KwaNobuhle, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Tuesday night in which six people were killed.

Three armed men entered the property and opened fire on the people standing in the front yard and inside the house.

This area has been notorious for mass shootings since last year.

Fearful locals said they were "shocked but not surprised" by the brutal attack at a house in Modlele Street shortly before 20:00 on Tuesday night.

Four other people were injured in the shooting and rushed to hospital.

Eastern Cape police said three armed men entered the property and opened fire on the people standing in the front yard and inside the house.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released but police suspect the motive to be drug-related as the crime scene was a known drug den that had been raided numerous times.

Neighbours were initially too scared to comment, saying only that they knew nothing and saw nothing.

But one neighbour, speaking on condition of anonymity, said she clearly heard the gunshots ring out on Tuesday night.

She said:

I was sitting on the couch by the door in the lounge and heard the shots. There were so many, and it was so loud, but I did not even look outside.

The neighbour said the shooting started in the middle of load shedding.



Another resident pointed out the blood spatter outside the premises where the victims died.

“The shooting incident was not completely unexpected, especially since KwaNobuhle has been a crime hotspot for quite some time,” a local added.

The latest annual crime statistics indicated that there has been a 32.8% increase in murders in KwaNobuhle over the last 10 years.

According to community leader Thamsanqa Nkevu, the drug den has been a popular hangout for men, women and children alike.

"Residents refuse to speak to the media following the shooting but they know how many problems we have had with this drug den. They were selling drugs and Tik," he said.

This incident is also one of several that have taken place in KwaNobuhle since last year. In October 2022, eight people were killed in two separate shooting incidents in the same community.



The bodies of four men were found inside a Mazda 323 in Mabi Street with multiple gunshot wounds while another body was found behind the car.

Only a few hours later, three more bodies were discovered in Zola Nqini Street.

Two inside a silver VW Polo and another outside the car.

More recently, three teenagers were shot in Bantom Street, also in KwaNobuhle, last Friday.

According to police information, Benathi Mohapi, 16, and his brother, Sibalwethu, 17, died while a 16-year-old was injured.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the police had a team working in the hotspot areas.



