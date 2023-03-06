WATCH | KZN crash: At least 35 people injured after truck causes 46-vehicle pile-up on M41 highway

Paramedics have estimated that at least 35 people were injured after a truck ploughed into Monday morning traffic and caused an accident involving 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga, Durban. No fatalities were reported.



A pregnant woman has been airlifted to hospital from the accident scene.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said five of those people were seriously injured, and the pregnant woman was in critical condition.

"Reports allege that a truck driver lost control while travelling down the road, when he ploughed into morning traffic," said Herbst.

He said many of the injured were transported to hospital before the arrival of emergency services.

The accident took place just before 08:00, at the M41 on-ramp towards the M4 southbound.

"On arrival at the scene, teams were met with absolute mayhem as reports indicated that a fully laden truck ploughed into multiple light motor vehicles," said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

"Multiple people were left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate."

Van Reenen said the road was closed. The truck is carrying an unidentified substance, and the scene is being treated as hazardous.

Traffic in the area has been severely affected as the roadway has been closed to allow emergency workers to clear the scene.



