27m ago

Share

WATCH | KZN crash: At least 35 people injured after truck causes 46-vehicle pile-up on M41 highway

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Paramedics have estimated that at least 35 people were injured after a truck ploughed into Monday morning traffic and caused an accident involving 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga, Durban. No fatalities were reported.

A pregnant woman has been airlifted to hospital from the accident scene.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said five of those people were seriously injured, and the pregnant woman was in critical condition.

"Reports allege that a truck driver lost control while travelling down the road, when he ploughed into morning traffic," said Herbst.

He said many of the injured were transported to hospital before the arrival of emergency services.

The accident took place just before 08:00, at the M41 on-ramp towards the M4 southbound.

"On arrival at the scene, teams were met with absolute mayhem as reports indicated that a fully laden truck ploughed into multiple light motor vehicles," said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umh
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umhlanga, Durban, on Monday morning.
Supplied Netcare911
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umh
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umhlanga, Durban, on Monday morning.
Supplied Netcare911
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umh
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umhlanga, Durban, on Monday morning.
Supplied Netcare911
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umh
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umhlanga, Durban, on Monday morning.
Supplied Netcare911
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umh
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umhlanga, Durban, on Monday morning.
Supplied Netcare911
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umh
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umhlanga, Durban, on Monday morning.
Supplied Emer-G-Med
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umh
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M4 in Umhlanga, Durban, on Monday morning.
Supplied Emer-G-Med

"Multiple people were left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate."

Van Reenen said the road was closed. The truck is carrying an unidentified substance, and the scene is being treated as hazardous.

Traffic in the area has been severely affected as the roadway has been closed to allow emergency workers to clear the scene.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrashesaccidentstraffic
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are you hoping to see from tonight’s reshuffle announcement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A competent and qualified electricity minister
4% - 31 votes
A younger, reconfigured Cabinet grouping
3% - 22 votes
The removal of state capture-era ministers
35% - 281 votes
Not holding my breath for any significant changes
59% - 473 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies

03 Mar

LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.88
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.37
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
966.60
-0.7%
Palladium
1,425.25
-1.6%
Gold
1,849.13
-0.5%
Silver
21.12
-0.7%
Brent Crude
85.83
+1.3%
Top 40
72,618
+0.4%
All Share
78,521
+0.3%
Resource 10
66,235
-2.2%
Industrial 25
105,790
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,640
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo