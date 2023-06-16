WATCH | KZN farmers demand action over derelict sewage infrastructure and contaminated water

Farmers and the community of Harding, in KwaZulu-Natal, are up in arms over longstanding failures by the Ugu District Municipality to repair sewage infrastructure.

Photos taken by farmers in the past two weeks reveal derelict sewage pump stations with almost no infrastructure intact.

The municipality admonished farmers for capturing images and video of derelict sewage pump stations saying they were trespassing.

Farmers in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal, have raised concerns about dilapidated sewage infrastructure, accusing government officials of failing to provide clean and consistent water supply.

In recent years, the area has been hit with multiple instances of poor water quality which has seen farmers battling to grow crops and raise healthy livestock.

Over the past two weeks, farmers reported finding dilapidated sewage infrastructure and polluted water, and expressed frustration at inaction from the Ugu District Municipality.

The municipality that claimed vandalism was at play and condemned farmers for capturing "opportune pictures of the compromised infrastructure, with some pictures taken from angles that can only be reached through unauthorised entry".

It further said that independent testing had declared the Ugu district water clean and safe.

ActionSA has since written to MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma seeking immediate intervention and engagement with the Ugu municipality.

What are farmers saying?

News24 canvassed long-time farmers, some of whom have lived and farmed in Harding for over 30 years, who say they are fed up with the lack of infrastructure and care from the municipality.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of blowback from municipal officials, one farmer who raises cattle said Harding's water supply "has gone from bad to worse".

He said Mzimkulwana River, which is used by many in the farming community, had been severely polluted for years and that dams contain raw sewage.

The farmer said the entire sewerage system in Harding was "derelict" and provided News24 with recent pictures and video depicting the ailing infrastructure.

"Many farmers use the Mzimkulwana River, and it is badly contaminated. It makes it difficult to find areas for cows to graze and drink water.

"My cows look like skinny baby elephants. The value of my farm has also reduced because I cannot get enough good cattle to sell. It is impossible to live like this."

A second farmer said the water supply to taps was sparse and visibly dirty.

"We are in a difficult situation because it seems no one in the municipality cares about the community. We are all suffering, not just farmers."

He said sewage infrastructure in the town was "nothing less than derelict".

"It will take a long time to fix, even if the political will is there."



Loss of cattle purported to be linked to polluted waters



Another farmer said the polluted waters had resulted in cattle aborting their young since 2019.

"That never happened before. Normally, you have one abortion every five to six years; that is normal. The first time there was an abortion [in 2019], I ignored it thinking the mother was stressed."

The farmer contacted his vet when a second calf was aborted the next day.

He packaged the fresh foetus and sent it to the vet within two hours. When he returned home, there was another aborted young. The vet pointed to water as the cause of the problem.

He subsequently lost 14 calves in that season and six adult cattle that year.

By 2022, the farmer lost cattle again. He said local farmers sourced an independent professional to take water samples in early 2023 and found high levels of E.coli in the Mzimkhulwana River.



E.coli levels stable

The municipality has denied high E.coli levels, stating that independent testing showed no immediate concerns.

Ugu spokesperson Zimbini Mpurwana said they tested four critical points for E.coli, including Mzimkhulwana River, downstream of Galloway Pumpstation, downstream of Harding Waste Water Works and the Harding Farmers Dam.

He said

We wish to express that the independently audited E.coli results showed compliance as per South Africa's guidelines for recreational water, regardless of the diminishing traces of the algae in certain parts of the dam.





Mpurwana said the municipality was continuously running tests to establish the reason behind the formation of algae.

She said fishermen "confirmed thriving water life and good fish" during a recent inspection of the dam, and that goats and cows were also seen drinking the water.

Some livestock owners reported no perishing of animals near the dam, Mpurwana said.

The dam property is, however, not secure, she said.



"The uncontrolled access may render it vulnerable to illegal and hazardous chemical dumping."



Vandalism, lack of security

Mpurwana said intentional vandalism of infrastructure was a trend.

She also took a swipe at farmers who captured the images of the facilities saying they were not permitted to visit these areas.

"Also noticeable is that these vandalism incidents are often followed by a series of captivating and opportune pictures of the compromised infrastructure, with some pictures taken from angles that can only be reached through unauthorised entry."

The municipality installed standby generators to run the sewer pump station during load shedding, Mpurwana said.

In recent weeks, however, the Galloway Pumpstation at Harding was vandalised and the standby generator and electrical and mechanical components were tripped and stolen.

"The spillage in this instance was unavoidable. However, the municipality was swift to deploy vacuum tanker service trucks to begin manual relief of the pump station," she said.

She added that the repairs to the Galloway Pumpstation were completed on 8 June, and security was enhanced.

As of Wednesday, she said, there were no live sewer spillages around Ugu.

