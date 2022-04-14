WATCH | KZN floods: 12 people arrested for allegedly looting in disaster-stricken Umlazi

Twelve people were arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly looting in Umlazi, Durban, where residents are already dealing with the effects of devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said that at around 21:00, a group of people entered two businesses in Umlazi H and J Sections and stole groceries and appliances.

Gwala added:

Police swiftly responded at both premises and arrested a total of 12 suspects. They were arrested for charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.

Police recovered some of the stolen items and handed them back to the store manager. Police also seized a vehicle the suspects allegedly used.



The 12 people will appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Thursday, Gwala added.

On Tuesday, Premier Sihle Zikalala said the provincial cabinet had received reports of looting.

Containers that washed onto the N2 from the flooded Umlazi River were targeted.

He said law enforcement agencies had been deployed to the area to prevent further looting.





