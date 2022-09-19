WATCH | KZN man saves woman from fiery truck crash, 2 people injured

Two people were injured in an accident scene in which a truck exploded.

The accident occurred on the R34 between Vryheid and Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

According to the EMS, the two injured have been identified as a truck driver and traffic official.

Two people were injured on Monday when a fire engulfed their vehicles after an accident.

The incident happened on the R34 between Vryheid and Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal when a truck crashed into an accident scene involving an overturned truck and exploded.

In video footage that has been making rounds on social media, which was filmed by a driver behind the vehicles, a truck is seen on its side after an accident.

On scene, people can be seen siphoning petrol from the overturned truck while officers direct traffic around it.

In the footage, a minibus taxi, two vehicles, and the second truck overtake the overturned truck when suddenly there is an explosion and a huge fireball.

People and traffic control officers are seen fleeing the scene for their lives.

READ | Truck driver in court for Pongola crash that claimed 21 lives, including 19 children

A man is seen running to a bakkie to haul a woman to safety.

According to local Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie, the incident happened near Ulundi.

"There was a primary crash involving a truck which saw it overturn. For the secondary crash, the truck crashed into that scene.

"Six vehicles were involved in the crash, and only two people were injured, including a truck driver and the other, I understand the other was a traffic official working at the scene," said Mckenzie.

The cause of the incident is unknown, but he added no one was killed.

Supplied supplied Supplied supplied

This incident follows nearly three days after the horrific truck accident on Friday when 21 people were killed.

Nineteen pupils were among those killed after the truck crashed into a bakkie on the N2 near Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Mckenzie previously told News24 the pupils were between the ages of five and 12.

He said the pupils were being transported home from school.

Acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane has sent condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.