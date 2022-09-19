32m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | KZN man saves woman from fiery truck crash, 2 people injured

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Two people were injured in an accident scene in which a truck exploded.
  • The accident occurred on the R34 between Vryheid and Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.
  • According to the EMS, the two injured have been identified as a truck driver and traffic official.

Two people were injured on Monday when a fire engulfed their vehicles after an accident.

The incident happened on the R34 between Vryheid and Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal when a truck crashed into an accident scene involving an overturned truck and exploded.

In video footage that has been making rounds on social media, which was filmed by a driver behind the vehicles, a truck is seen on its side after an accident.

On scene, people can be seen siphoning petrol from the overturned truck while officers direct traffic around it.

In the footage, a minibus taxi, two vehicles, and the second truck overtake the overturned truck when suddenly there is an explosion and a huge fireball.

People and traffic control officers are seen fleeing the scene for their lives. 

READ | Truck driver in court for Pongola crash that claimed 21 lives, including 19 children

A man is seen running to a bakkie to haul a woman to safety.

According to local Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie, the incident happened near Ulundi.

"There was a primary crash involving a truck which saw it overturn. For the secondary crash, the truck crashed into that scene. 

"Six vehicles were involved in the crash, and only two people were injured, including a truck driver and the other, I understand the other was a traffic official working at the scene," said Mckenzie. 

The cause of the incident is unknown, but he added no one was killed.

A truck crashed and exploded into another truck cr
A truck crashed and exploded into another truck crush near Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal.
Supplied supplied
Six vehicles were involved in the crash and only t
Six vehicles were involved in the crash and only two people were left injured.
Supplied supplied

This incident follows nearly three days after the horrific truck accident on Friday when 21 people were killed. 

Nineteen pupils were among those killed after the truck crashed into a bakkie on the N2 near Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Mckenzie previously told News24 the pupils were between the ages of five and 12. 

He said the pupils were being transported home from school.

Acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane has sent condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vryheidulundikwazulu-natalaccidents
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 1108 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 1342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.69
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.19
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.70
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.87
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,670.47
-0.3%
Silver
19.39
-1.0%
Palladium
2,224.52
+4.0%
Platinum
919.15
+1.0%
Brent Crude
91.35
+0.6%
Top 40
59,967
-0.1%
All Share
66,475
-0.2%
Resource 10
61,077
-0.6%
Industrial 25
81,916
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,384
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime...

17 Sep

FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime achievement award
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

13 Sep

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo