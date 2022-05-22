WATCH | KZN on Level 10 warning, old age home and block of flats evacuated after heavy rains





KwaZulu-Natal remains on a Level 10 weather warning as heavy rainfall persists.

A block of flats and an old age home were evacuated safely.

According to paramedics, the rainfall is not as severe as the rain that battered the province last month.

Old age home residents and occupants of a block of flats were among people who were evacuated in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, after heavy rainfall caused localised flooding.

Disaster management teams and emergency services officials are on high alert, and a South African Weather Service (SAWS) Level 10 warning remains in effect.

According to KZN Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the flooding led to the closure of some roads in the eThekwini Metro.

McKenzie added:

However, from the EMS perspective, we are able to access almost all the areas, even if it's via alternate routes, and we still have access to all our health facilities.

He said an old age home in Tongaat was evacuated on Saturday evening. No injuries were reported.



"At this stage, there is still no direct incident as a result of the flooding. However, we are still on high alert as the rain is still continuing."

UPDATE | Govt urges those in low-lying areas to move as extreme rains hit KZN again

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said although the rain was not as severe as the rain that hit the province last month, many roads have been closed due to fallen trees and mudslides.

"The northern area of Durban is severely damaged...so we would like to urge people to stay indoors and not go outside unless necessary," Jamieson said.

Medi Response paramedics and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) safely evacuated a block of flats in uMdloti.

The Witness PHOTO: Supplied

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said the building was deemed compromised because the foundation was seemingly undermined by large volumes of water.



According to the SAWS, the red Level 10 warning cautions against disruptive rain, which is expected along the coast (except the extreme southern coast) and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal, potentially leading to damaged roads, bridges, properties and infrastructure, and danger due to fast-flowing streams and mudslides.

M4 into LA Mercy just after Beach bums collapsed yesterday.

Road via seaside also closed

Road via uMdloti also closed after last month floods



For people in La Mercy - No way in, no way out!

Credit ???? : Zanele Mbokazi pic.twitter.com/S8R6oeJNzN — GMR FM (@Gmr_fm) May 22, 2022

A yellow Level 4 warning can be expected for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours leading to flooding, large amounts of small hail, and gusty winds in the northern and eastern parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the central and eastern parts of Limpopo.



The SAWS added: "[A] yellow Level 2 warning for isolated severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail and gusty winds [is] expected over Gauteng and the eastern parts of the North West province"









We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.





