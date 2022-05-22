10m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | KZN on Level 10 warning, old age home and block of flats evacuated after heavy rains

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • KwaZulu-Natal remains on a Level 10 weather warning as heavy rainfall persists.
  • A block of flats and an old age home were evacuated safely.
  • According to paramedics, the rainfall is not as severe as the rain that battered the province last month.

Old age home residents and occupants of a block of flats were among people who were evacuated in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, after heavy rainfall caused localised flooding.

Disaster management teams and emergency services officials are on high alert, and a South African Weather Service (SAWS) Level 10 warning remains in effect.

According to KZN Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the flooding led to the closure of some roads in the eThekwini Metro.

McKenzie added:

However, from the EMS perspective, we are able to access almost all the areas, even if it's via alternate routes, and we still have access to all our health facilities.

He said an old age home in Tongaat was evacuated on Saturday evening. No injuries were reported.

"At this stage, there is still no direct incident as a result of the flooding. However, we are still on high alert as the rain is still continuing."

UPDATE | Govt urges those in low-lying areas to move as extreme rains hit KZN again

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said although the rain was not as severe as the rain that hit the province last month, many roads have been closed due to fallen trees and mudslides.

"The northern area of Durban is severely damaged...so we would like to urge people to stay indoors and not go outside unless necessary," Jamieson said.

Medi Response paramedics and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) safely evacuated a block of flats in uMdloti.

Destruction by floods in Surfside flats in Umdloti
The destruction left behind by floods in Surfside flats in Umdloti.

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said the building was deemed compromised because the foundation was seemingly undermined by large volumes of water.

According to the SAWS, the red Level 10 warning cautions against disruptive rain, which is expected along the coast (except the extreme southern coast) and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal, potentially leading to damaged roads, bridges, properties and infrastructure, and danger due to fast-flowing streams and mudslides.

A yellow Level 4 warning can be expected for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours leading to flooding, large amounts of small hail, and gusty winds in the northern and eastern parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the central and eastern parts of Limpopo.

The SAWS added: "[A] yellow Level 2 warning for isolated severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail and gusty winds [is] expected over Gauteng and the eastern parts of the North West province"



We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa weather servicesawskwazulu-nataldurbansearch and rescueweatherfloodsinfrastructure
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 1153 votes
No
53% - 1292 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.77
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.69
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.65
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,846.66
0.0%
Silver
21.76
0.0%
Palladium
1,970.00
0.0%
Platinum
958.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.55
+0.5%
Top 40
61,000
-1.2%
All Share
67,575
-1.0%
Resource 10
72,529
+1.6%
Industrial 25
72,948
-3.9%
Financial 15
15,746
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo